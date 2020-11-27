Gambian military orders water treatment trailers from ELW Global

The Gambian Armed Forces have ordered reverse osmosis water purification equipment from South Africa’s ELW Global, which will supply its ROWPU 2K trailer-mounted system.

The order was received in October and is expected to ship mid-December with extensive maintenance and operator training confirmed for students on arrival.

“Whilst The Gambia is a new destination for ELW Global, the order strengthens the footprint of ELW Global products across the G5 Sahel region after manufacturing and delivering Field Kitchens last year,” the company said.

The order, which includes transport, training and commissioning, is for UN Peacekeeping in Africa. The ROWPU 2K has proved to be very popular within the ECOWAS region and is currently in service with Senegal, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Chad.

Apart from the ECOWAS region, the ELW Global ROWPU 2K is in service in other United Nations missions in Darfur, Somalia, the Central African Republic, and the Democratic Republic of Congo and has proved popular with many troop-contributing countries. It is also in service in several disaster-hit areas, including Haiti.

Nick Miller CEO of ELW Global, told defenceWeb that, “The United Nations has various levels of remuneration for equipment supplied by troop contributing countries, and it is acknowledged that our ROWPU 2K commands a very high return on investment. As it is very easy to maintain, the unit is designed for high usage,” Miller stated.

The ROWPU 2K has a built-in 5 Kva generator and a 5 000 litre potable water bladder. It is also complete with a UV filter system, and all piping, pumps and ancillaries such as piping, pumps and testing equipment are contained within the unit. As a mobile unit, it produces 2 000 litres per hour of reverse osmosis potable water or 5 000 litres of filtered water, exceeding published World Health Organisation standards for potable water.

The ROWPU 2K is manufactured in South Africa and is in operation with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and customised versions are in operation with the South African Air Force (SAAF).

“We continue to make improvements to our standard ROWPU 2K and now have incorporated stainless steel filters and stainless steel media filter tanks designed in-house. This has allowed us to make the units more compact, transport friendly and easier to maintain,” Miller stated.

“We continue to develop our equipment to the highest standards and take in to account the many new developments and techniques and always use the highest-grade components which make it highly suitable to harsh climates and terrains.”







ELW Global manufactures both the ROWPU 2K and Mobile Kitchen Trailers. It has supplied field kitchen equipment to Burkina Faso, Cameroon, South Africa and Zambia, amongst others.