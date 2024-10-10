Fuchs Electronics celebrates 60 years of electronic fuze manufacturing

Fuchs Electronics is celebrating its 60th anniversary as a global leader in the manufacturing of electronic fuzes, primarily for heavy munitions and aircraft weapons.

From humble beginnings, Fuchs Electronics has evolved into a key player in the South African as well as global defence industry, with a range of advanced electronic fuzes for aerial weapons, mortars, artillery rounds, rockets, naval gun ammunition, and 40 mm grenades.

Fuchs Electronics was established in December 1963 by a pioneer of the South African electrical and electronic industry, Dr CJ Fuchs, who started the company’s journey with a focus on the production of domestic electrical appliances such as stoves and refrigerators. Over the past six decades, the company has transformed, and today has a global footprint in the defence sector, with its own intellectual property (IP).

The company is a designer and manufacturing authority of electronic time, point detonating and proximity fuzes and associated setting devices. Mortars from 60 to 120 mm can make use of Fuchs fuzes, as well as 160 mm, fin stabilised and rocket-assisted mortars. Various fuze options are available for artillery from 105 to 155 mm; rockets for the 214 mm Pinaka to 127 mm and 122 mm; and 76/62 mm naval guns.

For 40 mm grenades, Fuchs fuzes are available in air burst function (ABF), electronic self-destruct (ESD), and mechanical-only variants, all for low velocity (LV), medium velocity (MV) and high velocity (HV) applications.

A significant investment in state-of-the-art technology saw Fuchs Electronics recently update its manufacturing facilities to ensure that the company remains at the forefront of the industry. It has 15 524 square metres of facility under one roof in Johannesburg.

Fuchs Electronics is committed to its community and believes in giving back and supporting local initiatives. An on-site Reunert Learning Institute has been established to empower and educate the next generation.

Reaching the 60-year milestone is something Fuchs Electronics describes as a testament to resilience and dedication. The company aims to continue to grow and evolve in the years to come.

Fuchs Electronics is part of the Reunert Applied Electronics Segment, and forms part of the Reunert Limited group of companies along with Reutech Radar Systems, Reutech Communications, Reutech Solutions, Omnigo, Nanoteq, and Dynateq International.