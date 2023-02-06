Four hundred soldiers on duty at six power stations

While Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise approved and gazetted the deployment of up to 2 700 soldiers to protect Eskom infrastructure, the reality is 442 are on duty at any one time.

The “employment”, using a term preferred by SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Commander-in-Chief President Cyril Ramaphosa, sees what the Directorate Corporate Communication (DCC) terms an “approved structure of 2 640” on active service. The majority are on 24 hour standby at “appreciated areas” and will be activated if needed, DCC said in response to a defenceWeb inquiry.

Soldiers utilised in this Operation Prosper deployment are at six Eskom power stations, all in Mpumalanga. They are Camden, Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal, Kriel and Tutuka.

According to DCC, the deployment duration is dependent on the “security situation on the ground”. If required, active troops will be rotated.

The use of soldiers to protect South Africa’s electricity generating and supply infrastructure was made public by Presidency spokesman Vincent Magwenya and subsequently confirmed by DCC’s Brigadier General Andries Mahapa in mid-December. A Government Gazette confirming the deployment was issued on 27 January, noting it was active from 17 December last year and in place until 16 March with an estimated expenditure of R200 million.

The deployment mandate notes, among others, soldiers will protect national key points and critical infrastructure “with specific reference to declared hotspot areas”. They are also mandated to undertake patrols; preserve life and protect property; operate roadblocks and vehicle control points (VCPs); as well as undertake cordon and search operations. All taskings are and will be undertaken in co-operation with the SA Police Service (SAPS).

Modise states further the deployment guidelines are to assist in “fulfilment” of the mandate with tactical commanders allowed to issue additional specific “guidelines/instructions/orders for their specific area of responsibilities”.

DCC declined to give the names of regiments/units activated for the national key point protection tasking saying names and personnel strength “cannot be disclosed for security of our members”. All told 10 units including four from the Reserve Force are involved.





