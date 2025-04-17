Follow-up oversight visit to Thaba Tshwane shows no progress

On Monday 14 April, Carl Niehaus, Member of Parliament for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) serving on both the Joint Standing Committee on Defence and the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans, conducted a follow-up oversight visit to Thaba Tshwane in Pretoria to see if any progress had been made on improving its “deplorable” condition.

defenceWeb was invited to accompany Niehaus, who sought to assess progress following a previous joint committee visit in March. That earlier inspection had uncovered “deplorable” living conditions at the Brown Blocks — a cluster of apartment buildings within the military base — attributed to years of neglect and mismanagement. Niehaus had previously condemned the Department of Defence’s Works Formation, describing the state of the military housing as “life-threatening” for South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel and their families.

“The state of the so-called ‘Brown Blocks’ flats, in particular, stands as a glaring testament to years of neglect, mismanagement, and a callous disregard for the wellbeing of those who serve our nation. These accommodations are not merely substandard — they are unfit for human habitation and pose an immediate danger to all who reside within them,” Niehaus stated.

Following the March visit, Niehaus was informed that the buildings had been earmarked for renovation and that families were being relocated to alternative housing in Pretoria’s Marabastad and Sunnyside suburbs. However, he noted that the alternative accommodation measures only 40 m² — less than half the size of the original Brown Blocks flats, which are 100 m². Niehaus and the EFF rejected the relocation plan, arguing that the new housing options are equally dilapidated and plagued by crime.

The deterioration of Thaba Tshwane was first recognised at a political level in 2011 by then Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Lindiwe Sisulu. This prompted a street clean-up campaign focused on first-line maintenance, general cleaning, and environmental upkeep. Despite these efforts, the base has not returned to its former well-maintained standard, where residents once competed for garden and pavement prizes.

Since his previous visit, Niehaus observed that there had been no improvements in the living conditions. Planned relocations were continuing, with minimal support provided to the families currently residing in the buildings.

Throughout the Brown Blocks, widespread water leaks were evident, with some residents resorting to using repurposed fire hydrant hoses to manage leaks. No working fire hydrants were found during the inspection. Mould, including hazardous black mould, was rampant throughout the premises; in one instance, it was found in the kitchen of a resident preparing lunch for her children.

Elevators have been out of service for years, and broken windows, some patched up with tape, were observed on every level. Corridors and stairwells were left in darkness due to non-functional lighting.

“The structural condition of the Brown Blocks is nothing short of catastrophic. Riddled with defects, these buildings are in such a dreadfully dilapidated state that they could literally implode at any moment. Crumbling walls, leaking roofs, widespread water damage from cracked pipes, and compromised foundations are not hypothetical risks but daily realities for SANDF families,” said Niehaus.

“The EFF finds it utterly shocking that those who defend our nation are being exposed to conditions that threaten their safety, security, and dignity once again. This is not gratitude; it is betrayal,” he added.

Speaking to the spouse of a SANDF member currently deployed in Goma under the SADC-led SAMIDRC mission to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Niehaus inquired about reports that the SANDF would provide buses to transport children from Marabastad to schools located at Thaba Tshwane, currently within walking distance from the Brown Blocks. The spouse reported that no formal bus schedule had yet been provided, and only verbal promises had been made.

When asked if she had received any support while her husband was deployed, she responded with laughter, saying, “Support? From SANDF? No.” She added that she was managing the move of herself and her three children alone, with little communication from her husband and minimal assistance from the authorities.

defenceWeb reached out to SANDF and Defence Corporate Communications for comment, however no response was received by the time of publication.