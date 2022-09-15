Fledgling SANDF Cyber Command hamstrung by lack of funds and facilities

The nascent cyber defence strategy of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) seems set to remain nascent as those tasked with putting it in place, in addition to a funding shortage, apparently also don’t have office space.

Addressing the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV) this week, Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi, who heads up the fledgling Cyber Command in the national defence force, said there were four “challenges” to be overcome. They are infrastructure, funding, training and personnel.

On infrastructure, the one-star told the committee the Cyber Command needs “conducive” accommodation and facilities to accommodate “a fully-fledged command capability”. Mgobozi and his team of cyber warriors currently share “limited” office space with Defence Intelligence.

As far as money for equipment, training and personnel is concerned, Mgobozi maintains “adequate funding” is needed as “most equipment, including software” comes from outside South Africa and the dollar/rand exchange rate is a concern. Additionally, specialised training is needed for the uniformed cyber warriors and “a military dispensation” has to be introduced for Cyber Command personnel.

Also outstanding and probably of prime importance for the Cyber Command to become a proper operational entity of the SANDF, is approval of a cyber defence strategy and structure. This is, according to Mgobozi, “under review” with no further information on dates in his presentation.

He gave a number of areas where Cyber Command, notwithstanding shortcomings, is working.

These range from threat analysis, including cyber threat detection and identification, through to monitoring adversary trends such as TTPs (tactics, techniques and procedures). One definition has TTPs as a key concept in cybersecurity and threat intelligence. The purpose is to identify patterns of behaviour which can be used to defend against specific strategies and threat vectors used by malicious actors.

Other “main functions” the Command can currently handle, Mgobozi told the PCDMV, are monitoring South African cyberspace and threat intelligence as well as being proactive in responding to cyber attacks.

African Defence Review (ADR) Director Darren Olivier believes the SANDF’s Cyber Command is a case study in South Africa’s terrible handling of defence policy. “Like all SANDF mandated capabilities, Cabinet ordered its creation. Yet they’ve since sharply cut SANDF funded posts and budget, even though any new capability needs new posts and a budget,” he said.

“We’re seeing this across the board, whether it’s for missions like peacekeeping, search and rescue, border patrol, disaster response, support to the police or capabilities like fighters, medium transports, attack helicopters and so on. Cabinet refuses to fund the mandates it sets.

“When you insist a military fulfil missions or capabilities that you provide neither the staffing nor operational funding for, it results in a long term collapse of mission readiness, hollowing out and eventual collapse of those capabilities as they cannot be sustained.







“The responsible action is to either properly fund the SANDF to fulfil mandated missions and capabilities or reduce them so the SANDF can be sustainable at current funding levels. Anything else is self-delusion, wishful thinking and Cabinet’s abrogation of its duty,” is Olivier’s parting shot.