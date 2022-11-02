Finance Ministry must assist if SANDF is to retain sharp end on land and at sea

Given the miserliness with which the national defence force is treated by the Ministry of Finance’s National Treasury (NT) it’s not surprising the latest recommendations by Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV) includes Minister Enoch Godongwana.

Its budgetary review and recommendation report (BRRR) is contained in the 31 October Announcements, Tablings and Committee (ATC) Reports document.

One of the five recommendations for NT concerns an appeal to ring fence funds for upgrading the SA Navy (SAN) Valour Class frigates and Heroine Class Type 209 submarines. Similar recommendations were made to the keeper of the national purse last year, the year before and in 2019.

Explaining the recommendation, the PCDMV suggests “a staggered approach”. This will limit the fiscal impact and “ensure midlife upgrades of all frigates and submarines over, for example, the next seven to 10 years, starting in 2023/24. This will allow the SAN to appropriately plan vessel availability, adjust sea hour targets accordingly and report more accurately to Parliament. It would add significant capacity in terms of maritime security currently characterised by very limited naval patrols”.

The SA Air Force (SAAF) and the Scrooge-like approach adopted towards it, along with the rest of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), was also under the PCDMV microscope with a recommendation for NT. It reads, in part, “the committee is concerned about the ability of the SAAF to effectively provide logistic and reinforcement support to SANDF members deployed outside South Africa due to limited strategic airlift capacity” and recommends – again – a ring fenced allocation to address SAAF strategic airlift shortcomings.

The long-running and seemingly going nowhere Project Hoefyster to provide a replacement infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) for the SA Army Infantry Formation was another red light for the PCDMV. “Stagnation” and “lack of investment” introduce Project Hoefyster with the ATC going on to state the infantry formation’s “capability has been worsened by the non-finalisation” of the project.

The PCDMV “recommends engagement between NT, the DoD (Department of Defence) and Armscor to consider further funding for Phase 2 of Project Hoefyster”. Should this not be “feasible”, upgrading of the still in service Ratel fleet to extend serviceability should be considered for funding.







“NT, the DoD and Armscor should jointly report back to the PCDMV on envisaged plans to address the Infantry capability constraints. These should be included in the DoD and Armscor Annual Performance Plans (APPs) for 2023/24 and Treasury should consider a statement to this effect in the 2023/24 Estimates of National Expenditure (ENE),” according to the ATC.