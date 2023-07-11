Ex Vuk’uhlome II preparations underway

The five additions to the capabilities of the SA Army were under the microscope at a modern brigade progress meeting outside Free State capital Bloemfontein.

The additions are collectively the modern brigades under the names Airborne, Light, Mechanised, Motorised and Reserve.

The Corporate Communication component of Lieutenant-General Lawrence Mbatha’s service reports the new additions debuted at last year’s division level Exercise Vuk’uhlome. With a second edition of the exercise coming up in November – designated Army Month – the progress meeting provided a snapshot of readiness as well as insight into related projects.

These included what is called the SA Army strategic bus fleet as well as presentations from Lieutenant Colonel Leon Basson (Chief Domain Field Workshop), Major Thabang Akiel Mogwe (SA Army Support Formation currently detached to the Mobilisation Centre for Chief Army Strategic Transport Project), Major Kgosi Molebatsi (Forward Workshop Detachment Commander) and Major Tumi Moilwa (101 Field Workshop).

General Officers Commanding (GOCs) the five modern brigades updated CArmy and Exercise Vuk’uhlome Divisional Commander, Major-General Patrick Dube on progress and readiness for the November exercise at the Combat Training Centre (CTC) in Northern Cape.

Presentations dealt with, among others converting trailers to accommodation, fabricating showers and stoves and the strategic transport project, presumably with an integral bus component.

Army Corporate Communication summarises the Department of Defence (DoD) mobilisation centre gathering as “aiding brigade commanders greatly as it provided them with a platform to engage in meaningful discussions and deliberations in pursuit of viable solutions let alone ensuring challenges are addressed in a prescribed time”.