Evotex turrets emerge from the shadows

Although having supplied numerous South African defence companies with design and manufacturing solutions in the weapons systems area for many years, Pretoria-based Evotex is a first-time exhibitor at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2022 exhibition this week.

On display at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof is the company’s flagship Thebe (‘Spear’) dual-axis gyro-stabilised remote controlled weapon station. According to Gert Rossouw, chief executive, Thebe can be fired from land vehicles or patrol boats on static or mobile platforms.

“The recoil mitigating cradle can be configured to fit a range of weapons, such as 12.7 mm BMG and 14.5 mm KPV, and we have even fitted a 30 mm machine gun,” he explained. “The cradle also features a mounting mechanism to enhance accuracy and to allow for quick change of weapons.”

He said the weapon, with a rate of fire of 600 rounds per minute, can be operated for single or automatic firing, with an auto-tracking system ensuring high hit probabilities. It has an electric trigger and cocking mechanism.

The compact turret weighs 175 kg, which makes well suited for even a fairly light vehicle or boat platform. It traverses through 360°, with elevation from -20° to +55°.

Grenade launcher solution

Also on display is the Vikela, a 40 mm multi-barrel grenade launcher system designated RMB-40. Like the Thebe system, it is a dual-axis remote control weapon. The Vikela system at AAD 2022 is the six-shot variant, with Evotex also offering it in a three-shot variant. The RMB-40 can fire low, medium and high velocity rounds, as well as less lethal grenades and is designed to fire single shots or bursts.

Grenades are chambered into the barrel and can be reloaded in seconds.

Evotex offers an optical payload and sensor pack for its weapon systems configured to client requirements. In the case of the RMB-40, the optical pack operates independently from the turret due to the higher launch angle required for grenades. While the Vikela system can be fired from land vehicles and patrol boats, it is also suitable for mounting on a drone.





