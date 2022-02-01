EUTM working toward a Mozambican Quick Reaction Force

The European Union Training Mission (EUTM) in Mozambique is training and building the capacity of the country’s military forces to address security challenges and protect the population in the northern part of the country, where insurgents are active.

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service for Common Security and Defence Policy and Crisis Response, Charles Fries, has just been in the southern African country to assess EU assistance and work as well as meet with Defence Minister General Cristovão Chume.

An EU Delegation to Mozambique statement has it they discussed security with an eye to the end game when EUTM completes its two-year mission of ensuring the Mozambique Armed Defence Forces (FADM) are well trained, equipped and operate autonomously under international standards on humanitarian and human rights laws.

At the EUTM Mozambique training camp in Katembe, Fries was briefed by EUTM-Mozambique brigadier-general Lemos de Pires on EU support priorities in the context of the training mission. This will help FADM capabilities and equipment provision, protecting civilian populations, fighting terrorism, and co-ordination. EUTM’s mission builds on the EU integrated approach in Cabo Delgado, which focuses on security, humanitarian assistance and development, the EU said.

At the camp Fries saw demonstrations of different training modules for Mozambican military personnel and local trainers. He left a recommendation to EUTM-Mozambique on the importance of acquiring all training equipment for a smooth mission as well as using the equipment effectively.

The EUTM-Mozambique two-year mission began operations in November with the mandate to support a more efficient and effective response by FADM to the crisis in Cabo Delgado. Military personnel undergoing training will be part of a future quick reaction force (QRF).

Around 140 military personnel from 10 European countries are stationed at the Katembe and Chimoio training centres and will train over 1 100 Mozambican officials. The common costs for EUTM-Mozambique, to be covered via the European Peace Facility, are valued at €15.16 million for the two-year period. Additionally, the European Council last July approved an urgent assistance measure under the European Peace Facility for €4 million to complement military unit training with provision of non-lethal individual and collective equipment.

EUTM-Mozambique will contribute to the EU’s integrated approach to Cabo Delgado, alongside peacebuilding, conflict prevention and dialogue support, humanitarian assistance and development co-operation, as well as promotion of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda, the EU said.

The security and humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado province has continuously and seriously deteriorated since 2017, with insurgent attacks leading to internal displacement of more than 900 000 people and over 3 000 deaths.

The Mozambican training mission is the EU’s fourth in Africa after Mali, Central African Republic (CAR) and Somalia.





