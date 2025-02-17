Etion Create and Nanoteq merge

Nearly ten years after the Reunert group acquired Nanoteq, and three years after acquiring Etion Create, the group announced the merger of the two business units.

Etion Create and Nanoteq, both business units within Reunert’s Applied Electronics Segment, merged effective 1 October 2024, “marking a significant milestone in enhancing our offerings in cybersecurity while streamlining operational capabilities,” the group said.

The announcement comes ahead of the joint participation of both entities at the IDEX 2025 exhibition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from 17 to 21 February.

“The merger will unlock significant growth potential by bringing together business development, financial, and technical acumen, while fostering greater innovation and operational efficiency; further aligning us to the Group’s strategy. The merged entity is well-positioned to continue providing world-class solutions across both local and global markets,” said Trevor Raman, the Segment CEO for Reunert Applied Electronics.

Etion Create and Nanoteq bring complementary strengths to the cybersecurity landscape. Reunert expanded its cybersecurity portfolio through the acquisitions of Nanoteq in 2016 and Etion Create in 2022. Etion Create, an original design manufacturer (ODM), has made significant contributions across the defence, cybersecurity, mining, industrial and rail sectors in South Africa and abroad. Following the merger, the consolidated entity will operate and trade under the Etion Create brand. Nanoteq employees will be retained following the fulfilment of all contractual obligations, ensuring a smooth transition even after the dissolution of Nanoteq, Reunert explained.

“This strategic integration within the Applied Electronics Segment is designed to consolidate our strengths in cybersecurity, augment our service offerings and advance our technological capabilities. By combining Nanoteq’s expertise in cryptographic solutions with Etion Create’s comprehensive cybersecurity experience, we are creating a unified, agile, and resilient entity that is better equipped to meet evolving market demands. The efficient use of complementary technologies and expertise will enhance sustainability and responsiveness in the industries that we serve,” said Petrus Pelser, the Managing Director of Etion Create.

“Etion Create’s focused expansion in the Middle East is underscored by our presence at the IDEX2025 exhibition, where we will be showcasing the CheetahNAV military vehicle navigation system designed for demanding environments. The CheetahNAV delivers superior situational awareness to vehicle crews and has already been sold to various countries in the region,” the company said.

Etion Create, formerly known as Parsec, operates across diverse sectors, including defence, aerospace, information security, mining, rail, and industrial industries.

Nanoteq specialises in the design and development of cryptographic algorithms, protocols, tamper detection mechanisms, and full cryptographic systems.