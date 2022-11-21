Empowering rural communities with Commando system elements a good call – DA

A call by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise for the “best aspects” of the abandoned Commando system to be revived in a “citizens’ safety structure” was “a pleasant surprise”.

The observation by Dennis Ryder, Democratic Alliance (DA) finance spokesman in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), refers to what Modise said during a recent debate on cross-border crime.

He said in a statement her call – if implemented – would see the best aspects of the now defunct Commando system form part of the safety structure “to protect, not only own personal effects, but also community as well as national effects and property”.

Elaborating, Ryder said the Commando system was disbanded by then defence minister Mosiuoa Lekota and then president Thabo Mbeki in February 2003. DA spokesperson at the time “Watty” Watson said “disbanding of rural commandos was an irresponsible political move which now leaves all farmers and farm workers defenceless and easy targets for criminals”.

“These comments proved prescient!

“The rise in violent crime in South Africa has been demonstrated to not be an issue of perception but incontrovertible fact confirmed by annual crime statistics published by the Minister of Police. Rural crime, including murders of farmers and farmworkers, while not separately detailed in the statistics, has risen at least as quickly.

“Considering budget and personnel constraints faced by the SA Police Service (SAPS) in rural areas, this imbalance is expected as effective policing should have a greater impact in urban areas where police activity is concentrated.”

Ryder maintains removal of the Commando system left a vacuum in rural communities “quickly filled by lawlessness”.

“Making matters worse, there has been a reduction in police reservists from 52 054 in 2011/12 to just 4 393 in 2021 in an apparent strategy aimed at continuing the 2009 moratorium in deed if not in word.

“The absence of a meaningful community policing strategy and destruction of the police reservist programme reduces communities to spectators when it comes to fighting crime and ensuring their safety.

“The 2016 White Paper on Safety and Security identified the need to involve communities in safety and security outside community police forums,” he said adding: “the coming together of community members to protect themselves is repeatedly criticised as vigilantism and mob justice”.

“Crime statistics confirm government is no longer able to control crime. The White Paper acknowledges the need for community involvement. Bringing – back – a formal structure where community members, willing to do so, can group in a legal and controlled body to protect themselves and their communities ensures accountability and human rights protection of all involved, is an obvious solution.

“As South Africa’s democracy matures and trust grows between previously divided communities, so too must government’s approach to managing our shared spaces mature.”

As far as establishing the citizens’ safety structure goes it can be “easily done” using existing legislation and regulations, Ryder said. Establishing an auxiliary service in terms the 2002 Defence Act “will shed negative perceptions and memories of a divided past” and bring into being a disciplined and accountable structure with “a genuine mandate to protect communities, their property and co-operate with government”.







“The legislation exists and the power to take this decisive step to prioritise rural safety lies entirely with the authority of Minister Modise. We look forward to an announcement describing a clear path forward, particularly outlining when the new structure/s will be re-established,” Ryder said.