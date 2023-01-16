Electricity crisis hurting Armscor and DoD

South Africa’s electricity crisis is hitting the heart of the national defence establishment with power cuts affecting productivity in the Armscor building and a number of staff told to work from home.

The building, immediately east of the N1 highway on the corner of Delmas Road and Nossob Street in Erasmuskloof, Pretoria, has been plagued by air conditioning problems since at least September last year as the ongoing loadshedding continues to wreak havoc, with South Africans battling to complete daily chores. As far back as last March Minister Thandi Modise’s Department of Defence (DoD) replaced seemingly “broken” air conditioners to avoid personnel having to work in what was then described as “excessively hot conditions”.

Armscor, the DoD and Defence ministry are all housed in the glass-fronted building, which gained the “Erasmusrand Sun” nickname due to its similarity to at least some former Southern Sun and Sun International hotels.

That Armscor management knows all it not well in “its” building is clear from an undated, internal communication which defenceWeb had sight of. It, in part, indicates management “reviewed” progress on air conditioning over the “December holiday period”.

“Whilst there is notable progress in the installation, there is still insufficient cooling in the building. The situation is exacerbated by ongoing loadshedding. It is recommended that the air conditioning load should be reduced by reducing the number of people in the building,” the communication has it, adding “human resource business partners” will work with managers to “develop suitable work arrangements”.







DoD and SANDF personnel, by and large in the western side of the building, are apparently not as fortunate. One officer, obviously preferring anonymity, told defenceWeb an electric fan helped but was “worthless” without power.