Egypt buys K9 howitzers from South Korea

Egypt has signed a $1.7 billion deal with South Korea’s Hanwha Defence for the acquisition of K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers, which will be mostly locally manufactured in Egypt.

The signing ceremony took place in Cairo on 1 February and was attended by senior Egyptian military and South Korean industry officials, including Mohamed Zaki, Egypt’s Minister of Defence, and Mohamed Ahmed Morsi, Minister of State for Military Production.

Around 200 artillery systems will be supplied along with support vehicles including the K10 ammunition resupply vehicle, Defense News reports.

South Korea’s Defence Acquisition Programme Administration (DAPA) and the Egyptian military announced the deal, but did not disclose the exact value or quantities involved – it is estimated the contract is worth around $1.7 billion.

The Egyptian sale is the largest export contract for the K9 Thunder. Most of the artillery systems and vehicles will be produced in Egypt by the state-run Factory 200 outside Cairo, while an initial batch will be delivered by Hanwha Defence.

Egypt has been eyeing the K9 since 2010 when a memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation was signed between Egypt and South Korea. Egypt has for years expressed interest in acquiring new self-propelled howitzers, most likely to replace its M109s (Egypt has more than 170 M109A5s in service). Amongst options it examined were the French Caesar, the K9, the Russian 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV, and Chinese PLZ-45. Around 2017, the Caesar was trialled in Egypt.

During the December 2021 Egypt Defence Exhibition (EDEX), Hanwha displayed an upgraded version of the 155 mm/52-calibre K9, the K9A1. At the show, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with Son Jae-il, president and CEO of Hanwha Defence, to discuss bilateral cooperation and the possible K9 acquisition.

In announcing the deal on Tuesday, DAPA chief Kang Eun-ho was quoted as saying, “It is an achievement made through a combination of technological cooperation, collaboration in terms of localized production and pan-government support, which goes beyond just the transactional relationship between the two nations.”

A memorandum of understanding for cooperation between Korea and Egypt in defence research and development was also signed this week, and the two countries will collaborate in the fields of railway development, desalination, and renewable energy, amongst others.

Around 1 700 K9 howitzers are in service around the world, accounting for nearly half the market share, and have been acquired by South Korea, Turkey, India, Poland, Finland, Norway and Estonia. Australia in December signed a contract worth $730 million for 30 K9 howitzers and 15 ammunition resupply vehicles under the Land 8116 acquisition project. Hanwha is also bidding for a United Kingdom contract for artillery systems.

Equipped with a rotating turret that can traverse through a full 360 degrees, the 47-ton vehicle is powered by a 1 000 hp diesel engine, giving a top speed of 67 km/h. It is armoured against 155 mm shell splinters and 14.5 mm armour-piercing shells. The system can fire its first round within 30 seconds from a stationary position and within 60 seconds while moving, with a burst rate of fire from six to eight rounds per minute or 2-3 rounds per minute for an hour. Firing range is 18-50 km depending on ammunition used.

Egypt has created its own self-propelled artillery systems by mounting the 122 mm D-30 howitzer and 130 mm M-46 howitzer on Ural 6×6 trucks. The trucks are fitted with hydraulic stabilisers for stability while the howitzers are firing. The M-46 truck appears to have a locally produced armoured cab. They were apparently bought in Russia and upgraded in Egypt – Egypt’s Abu Zaabal Engineering Industries Company produced towed D-30 and M-46 guns in the past, according to IHS Jane’s Defence Weekly. The M-46 has a range of 27 kilometres, although this is increased to 37 kilometres with a rocket-assisted projectile. The D-30 has a range of 15 kilometres with a normal shell and 22 kilometres with a rocket-assisted projectile.







Egyptian artillery includes M109 tracked self-propelled howitzers, SP1H-22 tracked self-propelled howitzers, towed M-46 howitzers, M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, BM-11 multiple rocket launchers and ATS-59G tracked artillery tractors.