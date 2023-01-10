Egypt buying a dozen F-model Chinooks as fleet gets upgraded

Seven months after a deal to supply CH-47F Chinook helicopters to Egypt was approved by the US government, Boeing has been awarded a contract for 12 of the helicopters for the Al Quwwat Al Jawwiya Il Misriya (Egyptian Air Force).

On 3 January, Boeing announced that the US Army had awarded it a $426 million foreign military sales contract for the dozen new helicopters, which will replace the Egyptian Air Force’s CH-47D aircraft. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2026.

“The F-model aircraft will enhance Egypt’s Chinook capabilities and help effectively accomplish its heavy-lift objectives,” said Ken Eland, vice president and H-47 programme manager. “Boeing’s partnership with the Egyptian Air Force remains strong as we continue to work together to modernize their fleet.”

In May 2022, the US State Department approved the possible sale of 23 CH-47F helicopters to Egypt in a deal that could be worth up to $2.6 billion. After this first contract, Egypt has the option to purchase 11 more.

Egypt received an initial 15 CH-47C Chinooks in the early 1980s followed by four CH-47Ds in 1998/1999. Most of the C models are believed to have been upgraded to D standard in 2002. In 2009 Egypt requested the purchase of six CH-47D Chinooks, but it seems this never went any further.

Egyptian Chinooks are operated by 18 Squadron, part of 546 Air Wing and 33 Squadron/Chinook OCU and are based at Kom Awshim air base. The new CH-47Fs will most probably also be based at Kom Awshim with a new unit.

Compared to the CH-47D, the CH-47F Chinook is easier to maintain and has an improved cockpit with a digital automatic flight control system. The latest Chinook model also has advanced cargo-handling capabilities.







There are 20 Chinook customers around the world who operate more than 950 aircraft.