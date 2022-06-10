East African country orders Grot assault rifles from Poland

Poland’s Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ – Polish Armaments Group) has been awarded a contract to supply Grot assault rifles to an East African country.

The Group on 19 May announced that the contract provides for the delivery of a batch of Grot assault rifles chambered for 7.62 × 39 mm rounds as specified by the customer, along with 40 mm grenade launchers and optical sights manufactured by Przemysłowe Centrum Optyki (PCO).

“We are working intensively on export projects, the best proof of which is the concluded contract. I would like to thank all the parties involved, and above all the management board and employees of Fabryka Broni in Radom, because they produced one of the best carbines in its class in the world,” stated Sebastian Chwałek, President of the Management Board of PGZ.

The assault rifles are manufactured by PGZ subsidiary Fabryka Broni (FB) ‘Lucznik’ Radom. The company said the modular design allows for the creation of a number of weapon configurations in the stock and the stockless systems. The ambidextrous weapons can be operated in full-auto and single-shot modes and have a theoretical rate of fire of 700–900 rounds per minute.

There are two basic variants of the rifle that are based on a common upper receiver; a conventional layout assault rifle and a carbine.

Since 2017, Grot rifles have been used by the Polish Armed Forces. The weapon is also in use with Ukraine.





