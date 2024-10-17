Dynateq International unveils new Rogue weapon systems

Dynateq International, a division of Reunert Applied Electronics, is broadening its successful Rogue series of remotely controlled weapon systems (RCWS) with two new offerings: the 23 mm Super Rogue and the 12.7 mm Sea Rogue.

The original Land Rogue, designed to accommodate either a 7.62 mm or 12.7 mm machine gun, can also be equipped with four 76 mm smoke grenade launcher tubes. The larger Super Rogue series was developed to support 20 mm calibre weapons for extended-range combat. The Super Rogue 2 is designed to mount a 20×139 mm cannon, while the Super Rogue 3 is compatible with a 20×128 mm cannon. Additionally, the series can be outfitted with 30×173 mm and 30×113 mm cannons. For low-intensity operations, Dynateq offers a lightweight version, the Rogue LITE, tailored for 7.62 mm and 12.7 mm applications.

The Land and Sea Rogue RCWS consists of a console with a display screen for the cameras on the mount and a joystick control. The turret is gyro-stabilised and electrically driven. An optical observation and sighting system is mounted on the turret alongside the weapon with a variety of daylight and thermal imaging cameras, and a laser rangefinder.

A key highlight of the Rogue series is the latest 23 mm Super Rogue, specifically developed for the African defence market, where 23 mm calibre cannons, like those used in the ZU-23-2 and SZU-23-4 anti-aircraft systems, are widely deployed.

Alongside the 23 mm variant, Dynateq International has also successfully designed, tested, and delivered a new iteration of the 12.7 mm Sea Rogue RCWS, purpose-built for fast interceptor vessels where weight is a critical factor. This new Sea Rogue RCWS weighs just 180 kg, including the weapon and 200 rounds of ammunition, making it ideal for high-speed naval platforms.

The 12.7 mm Sea Rogue provides an azimuth range of -170° to +170° and an elevation range from +70° to -20°. Its advanced electro-optical suite includes a day camera, thermal imager, and laser rangefinder, with optional optical tracking for enhanced accuracy. The system can also be integrated with a Combat Management System (CMS) for improved operational coordination.

The entire Rogue lineup is engineered to perform reliably in challenging environments, such as those found in the Middle East. The Rogue and Super Rogue systems have been exported to several countries, including Benin, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. Domestically, the South African Navy employs naval versions of the Rogue system on its frigates and newly commissioned Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessels (MMIPVs).