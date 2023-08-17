Durban Light Infantry making its mark in Corona operations

South Africa’s land border with Botswana is nowhere near as busy as those of Mozambique and Zimbabwe when it comes to stopping illegal immigration and other cross-border crimes, but this doesn’t mean the SA Army contingent deployed under Joint Operations tactical headquarters North West is seen as a soft posting.

To the contrary, soldiers, officers and support personnel put in more effort as they strive to maintain South African territorial integrity under Operation Corona.

As an example, the currently deployed SA Army Reserve Force regiment Durban Light Infantry (DLI) over the last four months prevented just on 200 illegal immigrants from entering South Africa. Making this haul noteworthy is it was achieved using only a two active platoons per month rotation. The KwaZulu-Natal-based infantrymen and women further notched up dagga seizures worth over R650 000, along with R13 million plus worth of illicit cigarettes, vehicles worth R750 000 recovered and four “illegally utilised” vehicles.

The North West joint tactical headquarters area of operations stretches from Limpopo in the north-west to western Free State.

Apart from Corona operations, North West tactical headquarters was and is part of the national Operation Prosper supporting police. This saw a 2 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion company deployed in and around Potchefstroom and Rustenburg “deterring destabilisers with the use of intelligence-driven operations,” Captain Z Nkabinde reported for Joint Operations tactical headquarters North West.