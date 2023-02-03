DoD helps interns through voluntary programme

Minister Thandi Modise’s Department of Defence (DoD) has linked with national Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA) in a voluntary intern programme for unemployed graduates.

The programme, according to SA Air Force (SAAF) Ad Astra writer Nondumiso Ndhlela, herself an intern, will “expose selected candidates to the work environment”. This, in turn, will provide “work experience and valuable skills”.

The intern programme for graduates runs for 12 months with a similar technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programme running six months longer.

Those selected are placed with uniformed mentors in the DoD to help prepare them for challenges they may face in a daily working environment. The graduates will perform entry level tasks assigned by their mentors/supervisors who have the same qualifications as the interns, Ndhlela writes. The internship programme teaches communications skills, discipline, military culture and teamwork. This will boost interns’ confidence as they receive evaluations and feedback on tasks from their mentors.

“While undergoing in-house training, honing their skills and forging lifelong relations, the interns receive monthly stipends,” she reported for the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), without specifying stipend amount.

The DoD voluntary intern programme does not guarantee permanent employment with the department.







“I think this internship is an opportunity for workplace exposure with the benefit of increasing my chances for future employment,” an intern at SAAF headquarters in Pretoria is reported as saying.