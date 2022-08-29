DoD tops government wasteful expenditure list

Minister Thandi Modise’s Department of Defence (DoD) is, according to the Auditor General (AG), the “worst offender” among government departments when it comes to fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

A briefing to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations last week by Tsakani Maluleke’s Chapter Nine institution brought to light that 21 of 41 departments at national level “consistently incurred fruitless and wasteful expenditure over the past five years” according to a Parliamentary Communication Services statement.

Top of the list is Minister Thandi Modise’s Department of Defence and Military Veterans (DoDMV), referred to only as the DoD in the statement and a Democratic Alliance (DA) statement on the AG’s findings.

The DoD, the Parliamentary statement has it, is the biggest contributor to the overall R1.52 billion in fruitless and wasteful expenditure over the past five years.

Those in overall responsibility for South Africa’s security and ensuring citizens “are and feel safe” wasted R460.09 million – a staggering R120 million more than National Treasury, the keepers of the national purse – where R339.47 million was determined as being spent fruitlessly and wastefully. The two next worst offenders are Angie Motshekga’s Department of Basic Education (R106.85 million) and Lindiwe Sisulu’s Department of Tourism (R92.59 million). Sisulu, a former defence and military veterans minister, has been responsible for the tourism portfolio in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet for a year and should not be held responsible for unnecessary expenditure in the first four years covered by the AG briefing.

According to the briefing well over half – 62% – of national departments are “cause for concern” with nine percent requiring urgent intervention. The remaining 29% are in good financial health.

The appropriations committee noted with concern late payment as “a main contributor” to unnecessary and unneeded expenditure.

A lack of consequence management at “some departments” also raised eyebrows with the committee saying “there is no deterrent, as people are suspended with full pay”.

Minister Modise and her senior accounting officer, Defence Secretary Gladys Kudjoe, are among government functionaries who will be questioned by the DA on what the party's deputy shadow finance minister Ashor Sarupen called "an astronomical waste of taxpayer money".







Elaborating on the DoD’s fruitless and wasteful expenditure he points to the recent R1.6 million spent on chartering an SAA aircraft to fly President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for a Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit. This, he added, was “hard on the heels of Modise’s foolish attendance at a security conference in war-mongering Russia”.