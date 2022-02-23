DMV working toward a “self-sufficient military veterans’ community”

The Department of Military Veterans (DMV) maintains it is progressing in its “quest to provide a dignified, unified, empowered and self-sufficient military veterans’ community”.

A DMV statement, issued a day ahead of its director-general Irene Mpolweni appearing at a scheduled meeting of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV), has it DMV support enables military veterans to contribute to nation building and reconciliation. This is done by way of partnerships to “improve and sustain the livelihoods of the military veterans’ community”, according to the statement issued by Lebogang Mothapa, DMV media liaison.

As part of its mandate the DMV has provided education support to military veterans and their dependents since the 2013/14 financial year. In the current financial year, 1 978 primary education learners are at school on DMV bursaries with 644 tertiary education bursaries approved for the same period.

The statement notes: “There have been challenges with administering the bursary benefit due to non-compliance by schools on tax related matters and submission of outstanding invoices from schools and tertiary institutions”.

“The DMV supported over 400 graduates since inception of the bursary benefit. The list includes qualified medical doctors, engineers and lawyers, among various esteemed professions.”

On skills training, the statement has it as “a continuous key component” of its overall military veterans’ support programme.

Earlier this year this saw 149 veterans trained as peace officers in partnership with PRASA (Passenger Rail Agency of SA) at the Koeberg training centre in Western Cape.

Another skills development project is digital literacy, with training done in collaboration with SITA (State Information Technology Agency). This happens over a three year period boosting employability and entrepreneurship among veterans. From the statement it appears the first “intake” – as it were – was earlier this month (February) when “more than 80 Gauteng-based military veterans and their dependents” started digital literacy training at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) in Vanderbijlpark.

The statement ends with an update on the DMV database saying finalisation of the integrated database management system (IDMS) will be launched “soon”.







“IDMS will ensure a credible, secure and reliable electronic system for the service and benefit of military veterans.”