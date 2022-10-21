DMV director general under fire

In the same week the Department of Military Veterans (DMV) was taken to task for seemingly non- and/or poor execution of duties assigned it, a further complaint has been brought against the DMV and its director general.

The complainant is former two-star general Bantu Holomisa, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader and one of the party’s two parliamentarians. He sets out a number of issues in a letter to Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise and her deputy Thabang Makwetla and the co-chairs of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD) Cyril Xaba and Mamagase Nchabeleng, making clear this is not the first time he has taken up cudgels of behalf of old soldiers with those supposed to provide services to them.

In September last year Holomisa raised what he termed the “suspect precautionary suspension of four senior DMV managers” and “allegations of impropriety” against then newly appointed director general Irene Mpolweni.

He writes of complaints brought to him by military veterans as “a litany” with the consensus they are “either ignored or not properly cared for” as per the Military Veterans Act.

“Their frustrations are palpable,” he writes using “unilateral changed to service providers”, “education benefits not paid for years” and unused funds returned to National Treasury as examples.

Taking a specific example of information and communications technology (ICT) training, Holomisa was told by an old soldier “a short-lived” training programme was “fraught with difficulties and controversy”.

He also mentions allegations of financial waste with Mpolweni apparently going to KwaZulu-Natal to meet military veterans, then flying back to Gauteng and “calling those veterans to meet her in Pretoria”.







In closing, Holomisa asks Modise, Makwetla and the JSCD to “address contentions surrounding Mpolweni” in both the current and previous letter.