Denel Integrated Systems Solutions poised for growth

Denel Integrated Systems Solutions (DISS) will be one of four divisions in the restructured Denel Group and aims to grow substantially as it seeks commercial and defence business locally and abroad, as well as continuing to deliver on important projects including the SA Army ground-based air defence system (GBADS).

Dr Dawie Roos, Executive Manager: DISS told defenceWeb the division’s current focus is upgrading GBADS as it is the design authority and prime contractor for the project.

Phase one included integrating the Starstreak very short-range air defence (VSHORAD) missile into the system which entered service in 2014. Phase two added the Skyshield new generation gun fire control system for the 35 mm Mk 5 Oerlikon guns, as well as upgrading the Mk 5 guns to the new 35 mm Mk 7 air defence gun system configuration. This provides for the AHEAD ammunition capability (the AHEAD shell is a pre-programmed projectile – velocity is measured as it moves through the final part of the barrel and accordingly, a time to detonate is computed to intercept distance and disperse a cloud of tungsten sub-projectiles for improved target destruction). This phase was completed in 2020 and DISS is now supporting it for the user – the Air Defence Formation headquartered in Kimberley.

At present, DISS is responsible for next level integration, including a new generation command and control capability covering radars and radios (new generation radios acquired under Project Radiate). The current phase will conclude around mid-2023. Although designed for and able to use the Umkhonto surface-to-air missile, this has not yet been acquired by the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

DISS highlights its air defence system integration capabilities to foreign clients and can integrate legacy equipment with modern air defence systems. Roos indicated DISS is in discussions with several foreign countries in this regard.

Apart from GBADS, another notable SANDF contract for DISS was Project Achilles, which equipped the SA Air Force (SAAF) Joint Air Reconnaissance Intelligence Centre (JARIC) with image and video interpretation and exploitation tools. This was completed two years ago, on time and on budget, to the satisfaction of the client.

DISS was established in 2016 and was part of Denel Dynamics before becoming independent. Under the new Denel structure, it will be one of four separate divisions in the Group, which will comprise Land, Air, Guided Weapons and Integrated Systems Solutions.

“For us that’s a positive development. We are moving into a Level 5 system engineering role with the mandate to do multi-disciplinary system level integration,” Roos explained.

“It’s a major achievement and step forward for Denel.”

Although relatively small at present, DISS plans to grow significantly. Part of its growth strategy is targeting the commercial sector and it is currently in discussions with Transnet, Prasa and Eskom.







As one example, DISS is talking to Transnet about helping to address security problems. These growth areas will tap into existing DISS knowledge and experience in integrated command and control plus communication systems. Applying DISS experience in systems engineering, systems integration and logistics support, clients will receive innovative, custom designed solutions with through life cycle support, the company says.