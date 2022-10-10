Denel annual financial statements still MIA

Denel is one of three State-owned enterprises (SOEs) which have not submitted annual reports and financial statements for the second year running.

This, according to IOL, came to light in a letter Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan wrote to Parliament (presumably the National Assembly) asking for time to submit documentation. In the same boat as Denel on the non-appearance of annual reports are beleaguered Eskom, battling to keep the lights on with an ageing and breakdown prone fleet of power stations, and diamond miner Alexkor.

According to IOL “cash-strapped Denel” has applied for funding “the outcome of which is yet to be deliberated at Cabinet with a definitive outcome”.

“Strategic actions to unlock cash and partially relieve liquidity constraints are under way with relief expected.

“Final audited annual financial statements and annual reports for the 2020/21 and 2021/22 financial years will be submitted on completion of audits by external auditors,” according to Gordhan’s letter.

In mid-August, defenceWeb asked Denel what the status is on the defence and technology conglomerate’s annual reports and financial statements. This, in the wake of SENS (Stock Exchange News Service) of the JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) in February suspending trade in Denel bonds due to it not complying with set down debt listings requirements by not submitting annual financial statements within a stipulated timeframe. A follow-up enquiry soon after the appointment of Mike Kgobe as interim chief executive in September was told senior management “was travelling”. At the time of publishing there is still no response.

A seasoned, Gauteng-based financial journalist, told defenceWeb on condition of anonymity, he rated Denel’s chances of securing contracts as slim while doubts around sustainability persisted. “Add to this the failure to deliver, evidenced by Project Hoefyster (for the Badger infantry fighting vehicle) and it’s not likely to give investors or client confidence,” he said.





