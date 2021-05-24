defenceWebinar number one goes live tomorrow

defenceWeb’s first major foray into the world of virtual conferencing takes place tomorrow – Tuesday, 25 May – with more than 270 signed up to hear views and opinions from some top people in the South African aerospace and defence sectors.

The headline attraction in terms of speakers lined up for the inaugural defenceWebinar is Gladys Sonto Kudjoe, who took over from long-serving Sam Gulube as Secretary for Defence in Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s Defence and Military Veterans’ Ministry last August.

The man currently occupying the hot seat at the SA Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association (better known by the AMD acronym), Sandile Ndlovu, will provide those attending insight into the local defence industry’s role in execution of the 2020 Aerospace and Defence Sector Masterplan.

SAAMDEC (SA Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Export Council) is, as the name implies, there to promote exports and an entity brought into existence by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) and AMD. Its raison d’etre is to grow export of South African products and services for international aerospace, maritime and defence markets.

Another speaker is Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Director-General of Pravin Gordhan’s Department of Public Enterprises, government’s shareholder in, among others, Denel, Eskom and SAA. He will elaborate on Masterplan goals.

Roelf Meyer, well-known in local defence and military circles as driver of then Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s 2012 Defence Review and a short term defence minister, will speak on public/private growth initiative with co-ordinator Tanya Cohen.

Airborne issues are the forte of Themba September, co-chair of the Commercial Aerospace Manufacturing Association of South Africa (CAMASA), and Shaun Ledlie, Drone Council of SA director. They will examine linking of the public and private sectors to boost aerospace manufacturing and growing the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) component of the aerospace industry. South Africa is said to be well-positioned for regional and local growth in designing, building, testing, piloting and maintaining unmanned aircraft.

The panel discussion which follows will examine Denel and the future of the State-owned defence and technology conglomerate.

Consider attending the SAAMDEC/defenceWeb Aerospace and Defence Masterplan webinar on 25 May. More information available here.







