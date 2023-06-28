defenceWeb and AMD to host Private Public Partnership (PPP) for Defence and Security event in August

defenceWeb and the Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association (AMD) of South Africa will soon be hosting the inaugural Private Public Partnership (PPP) for Defence and Security event, scheduled to take place on Wednesday 16 August at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Pretoria.

Under the theme Uniting Public and Private Sectors for the Empowerment of South Africa’s Defence and Security Sector, it aims to bring together key stakeholders from government entities, the defence industry, private companies, and academic institutions to explore PPP opportunities and discuss strategies to strengthen South Africa’s defence capabilities.

With reduced capital budgets and expertise posing significant challenges for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the PPP event seeks to delve into funding and skills transfer models that can address these issues. By examining successful PPP case studies employed by defence forces worldwide, as well as examples from other sectors within South Africa, the event aims to foster cooperation, innovation, and sustainable partnerships in the defence sector.

As the SANDF faces budget constraints, public-private partnerships offer an avenue to cut costs while maintaining access to essential capabilities. One potential application could be the “power by the hour” performance-based contracting for critical areas such as maritime patrol and transport, considering the shortage of serviceable aircraft in the SA Air Force.

Furthermore, public-private partnerships have the potential to benefit the South African defence industry, which has been affected by state capture, the Covid-19 pandemic and a lack of post-Covid support. Armscor, for example, is actively seeking industry assistance to resume A-Darter missile production, while opportunities exist to upgrade and maintain ageing vehicles in the SANDF’s fleet through partnerships with companies like OTT Solutions.

Public private partnerships have enjoyed success in the South African defence space and serve as models for future initiatives. Successful partnerships include Rheinmetall Denel Munition, Hensoldt Optronics, and Tawazun Dynamics (now part of Edge).

The event’s programme encompasses keynote addresses by influential figures from the defence and security sectors, government officials, and industry leaders, including the SANDF, Department of Defence, Armscor, Denel, SAPS, Border Management Authority, AMD, and private industry as well as finance houses and research and development organisations.

Engaging panel discussions and interactive sessions will cover a wide range of topics, including joint development programmes, maintenance and support services, defence innovation, technology and skills transfer, and innovative funding models, including barter arrangements. Networking sessions will also provide opportunities for collaboration and partnerships among participants.

One of the event’s highlights will be an exhibition featuring displays from leading defence companies, showcasing their products, services, and capabilities. Attendees can explore the latest advancements in the defence industry and witness innovative solutions firsthand. The event will also feature case studies highlighting successful PPP defence projects and initiatives, serving as models for future collaborations.

The event is expected to attract a diverse audience, including government officials and policymakers involved in defence and security matters, defence industry leaders, executives, and professionals, representatives from private companies specializing in defence technology, manufacturing, and services, academics, researchers, and experts in defence-related fields, defence procurement officers and decision-makers, and funding houses and venture capitalists interested in the defence industry.

Global Command and Control Technologies (GC²T) has been announced as the diamond sponsor for the event, providing high levels of brand visibility and exposure within the targeted industry. As a sponsor, GC²T will enjoy thought leadership and expertise recognition through speaking engagements and participation in panel discussions. They will also have business development opportunities, networking and relationship-building prospects, and media exposure through coverage provided by defenceWeb.

Defence Minister Thandi Modise has emphasized the need for the industry to contribute innovative solutions to the challenges faced by the SANDF. The Private Public Partnership for Defence event aims to fulfill this objective by facilitating knowledge sharing, collaboration, and the forging of partnerships. By strengthening the defence sector and promoting innovation, the event aspires to contribute to a stronger and more technologically advanced South African defence industry.

For more information, registration details, and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Robert Mace: [email protected]