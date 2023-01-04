Defence shortcomings under the oversight committee microscope

The Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV) – one of two Parliamentary defence oversight committees has set itself tough targets for the first quarter as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the national defence force is held accountable.

The ongoing issue of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure – having been under the PCDMV magnifying glass previously – will again be an agenda item. March 29 is provisionally set aside as the date to hear from Minister Thandi Modise’s Department of Defence (DoD) what is being done to curtail and – hopefully – end unnecessary, unneeded and unwanted expenditure. It is expected the PCDMV will take Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke’s admonitions of a lack of progress in implementing action plans to right negative findings.

Answering a Parliamentary question in December, Modise said there was progress on investigations regarding “procurement related irregularities by the SIU (Special Investigating Unit), the Hawks (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) and the Public Protector (PP) notwithstanding “the wheels turning slower than expected”.

Another issue set for tabling at a PCDMV meeting in the first parliamentary term of 2023, set to start with the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 9 February, is the “Umzimvubu Regiment matter”. This relates to an apparently botched call-up for the Eastern Cape Reserve Force regiment during the July 2021 Operation Prosper deployment.

The report of a board of inquiry (BOI) convened to investigate the “matter” was re-opened – an apparent first in the SANDF. The report is now apparently on the desk of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya for his consideration. An informed source told defenceWeb the revised BOI report is “positive’ for military veterans who voluntarily reported for duty when the call was made. It has initially been set down as an agenda item for 15 February.

The PCDMV will also turn its cumulative eyes to the always thorny issues of ring-fencing funding specifically for use in Operation Corona, the ongoing border protection tasking undertaken mainly by the landward force with limited support from the SA Air Force (SAAF).







Maintenance of prime mission equipment (PME) is another area of the SANDF the PCDMV wants to hear more about with it scheduled for tabling and discussion on 22 March.