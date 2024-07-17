Defence budget ‘shameful and dangerous’ – ActionSA

The meagre 2024/25 defence budget continues a trend of declining spending that is hollowing out South Africa’s defence capability to the point where the nation’s peace and sovereignty is severely compromised.

This is according to ActionSA Member of Parliament Lerato Ngobeni, who was responding to Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga’s 2024/25 budget vote speech in Parliament on 15 July.

“Honourable minister, you have inherited a department that has been so severely mismanaged and underfunded for decades that as a consequence of this negligence the safety and security of our country is at perilous risk,” Ngobeni said.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“The 2024/2025 budget as proposed – a meagre .7% of GDP – marks the continuation of declining defence spending. Without question this has hollowed out the defence capability to the point where our capacity to respond to the threats to our peace and sovereignty is severely compromised. What is apparent is that with this proposed budget this government is frankly committed to maintain this shameful and dangerous status quo which if left unchecked will have – and already and does have – serious consequences.

“Global and regional threats to peace and security continue to escalate, demanding that we not only strengthen our deterrence to mitigate these threats but also possess the ability to respond to them. With the current defunct and desperate state of the SANDF we fear that this fundamental responsibility – which this budget must give affect to – is simply misaligned.

“This misalignment is apparent in our deployment of the SANDF to the mission in the DRC. Over 3 000 kilometres from home, our men and women have been sent to fight a fierce militant insurgency while being ill-equipped, overstretched, underfunded, and without sufficient combat and intelligence support.

“Sadly the resulting consequence is that casualties are inevitable, as evidenced by the numerous deaths and severe injuries that have characterised our deployment to this conflict. And again, with the deployment in northern Mozambique – which has now concluded – to combat a terrorist insurgency under the SADC mission, where these same conditions endangered the lives of our servicemen.

“So where do we draw the line?” Ngobeni asked. “What greater threat will it take or how many lives of patriotic service members must be lost before we recognise the urgent need to review and overhaul the state of our national defence? Or will it wait until it’s too late before our nation’s security is irreparably compromised?

“Minister, we challenge you: if you are serious about reversing the destruction that previous administrations have led our defence force into: one, we advise the President stop deploying the SANDF on ill-planned and uncosted missions. Rather assist the Border Management Authority to deal with our porous borders. The issue of illegal immigration and unchecked crossing in and out of South Africa cannot be allowed to continue.”

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ngobeni also challenged Motshekga to either “urgently ensure sufficient capacitation of the mission in the DRC or bring our people back home immediately.” She also called for an elimination of the bloated costly top management structure of the SANDF, and investment into equipping South Africa’s front line, as well as commissioning a defence review that is instead led by independent experts.

Taking a jab at corruption-accused former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Ngobeni said, “and lastly, Minister, do not accept bribes.”