DCD incorporates Aselsan 120 mm mortar onto new Springbuck armoured vehicle

DCD Protected Mobility has launched a new Springbuck double cap weapons platform vehicle, which has been fitted with a 120 mm Aselsan Alkar automated mortar system.

Officially unveiled at the recent Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition in September, the new vehicle is a double cab version of the Springbuck SD weapons platform, which debuted in single cab format in mid-2023.

The Alkar mortar has a range of up to 8 000 metres (minimum range is 1 500 metres). It features an automatic barrel laying system, automatic ammunition loading system, recoil mitigation system, and fire control system that can be integrated with a target detection radar and other sensors. It can fire in automatic and manual modes and takes less than a minute to shoot a first round. The mortar can rotate 360 degrees to bear on its target.

The 120 mm Alkar has also been fitted to BMC’s Vuran 4×4 armoured vehicle in service with the Turkish military. The Alkar – Turkey’s first domestic automatic mortar weapon system – was first exhibited in 2017 and from 2019 became available in 81 mm format.

The new Springbuck SD single cab and double cab weapons carrier variants can fit multiple weapon options, such as 14.5 and 23 mm cannons, and 60, 80 and 120 mm mortars. Unlike unarmoured ‘technicals’ fitted with weapons on the back, the DCD offerings have mine and ballistic protection and are able to withstand blasts equivalent to 8 kg of TNT (STANAG 4569 Level 3A and 3B). The double cab is able to accommodate weapon crew under armour.

The company said the Springbuck ballistic and landmine protected vehicle was built with simplicity, comfort, protection and cost effectiveness in mind and was geared specifically towards the African market.

The Springbuck SD is the Standard version, the HD is the Heavy Duty and XD is the Xtra Duty, with performance, payload and protection increasing with each model. The 4×4 SD has B6 ballistic protection (up to 7.62×51 mm rounds) and can withstand a TM57 landmine directly under the hull, or two under any wheel. The SD is the lightest in the series and weights 9 000 kg and has a 1 500 kg payload. It is powered by the MWM 6.10T 6.45 litre six cylinder turbocharged diesel delivering 194 hp.

The intermediate Springbuck HD is powered by an MWM 6.12TCA 7.2 litre six cylinder turbocharged diesel engine delivering 286 horsepower and giving a maximum speed of 110 km/h and range of 600 km. The 13 000 kg vehicle has a payload of 2 500 kg and B7 ballistic protection (up to 30.06 armour piercing rounds).

The Springbuck XD is the heaviest in the range and weighs 15 000 kg and has a payload of 3 500 kg. It carries two crew and eight personnel, who enter and egress via two side doors, a rear door and two roof hatches. With ballistic protection upgradeable to STANAG Level 3 (resistant to 7.62x52R rounds), the all-steel armoured V-shaped hull is certified against STANAG Level 4a under any wheel and 3b blast protection under the hull. A 6.7 litre Cummins turobdiesel delivers 360 hp and gives a top speed of 110 km/h and range of 600 km.

The Springbuck is available in multiple configurations, including ambulance, command and control, explosive ordnance disposal, border patrol etc.

DCD Protected Mobility’s African clients, using Springbuck and Husky vehicles, include Angola, Burundi, Congo Brazzaville, Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria and South Africa.