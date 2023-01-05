DCD Husky is leading landmine detection system

DCD Protected Mobility rates its Husky as the world’s leading landmine detection system. Tested to international standards in the United States (US), France and South Africa and a track record to date of detonating over 7 000 explosives without loss of life.

The Boksburg, Gauteng, company has a history of saving lives through innovative design and high quality build standards of its Husky landmine detection vehicle and the proven Springbuck armoured personnel carrier (APC).

“DCD Protected Mobility’s flagship product, the Husky – also known as the Vehicle Mounted Mine Detector (VMMD) – is in service in 17 countries around the world, including NATO nations,” general manager Cornelius Grundling said adding: “From early beginnings 42 years ago our third generation Husky 3G is now available.”

According to him, the new Husky 3G was developed with greater emphasis on crew ergonomics, field maintenance, reducing exterior noise levels as well as ease of manufacturing, single steer axle and reduced total lifecycle costs. The improvements follow years of operational experience and end user feedback.

Husky is certified for Level 4a and 4b for blast and Level 3 for ballistic and artillery fragmentation protection in accordance with STANAG 4569 and AEP‐55 (Volume 2, Edition 2) and AEP‐55 (Volume 1, Edition 1).

As a versatile sensor platform, Husky can detect, mark and interrogate landmine and IED threats. In the event of detonation, components engineered to break in a predictable manner. This facilitates speedy infield repairs; any damage to the system can usually be repaired without having to resort to workshops, increasing uptime and system availability.

The metal detector and GPR (ground penetrating radar) sensor fitted to Husky can detect a three metre wide path on route clearance missions. Besides an interrogation arm, the roof-mounted remote weapon station provides protection against sniper attacks and/ or ambushes.

“DCD Protected Mobility has a long-standing partnership with the US-based AirBoss Defense Group (ADG), through which we market and support the Husky Mine Detection System,” Grundling said.

Aside from Husky, DCD Protected Mobility manufactures the Springbuck family of tactical wheeled vehicles.

“Springbuck vehicles play a significant role in route clearance missions as support vehicles to the infantry, Command and Control, EOD (explosive ordnance disposal), fire support and emergency evacuation applications,: he said adding an indicator of their success is Springbuck vehicles operating in seven African countries with the customer base ranging from the United Nations (UN) through to army, police, gendarmerie and Special Forces.

Thanks to its innovative design and quality manufacturing standards, alongside significant blast and ballistic protection features, Springbuck vehicles are credited with saving countless soldiers’ lives on the African continent.

“In terms of mobility our vehicles meet tactical, critical and strategic mobility requirements as well as all vehicles meeting International road regulation requirements. Durability testing ensures reliable and available products to end users,” he said.

Springbuck vehicles are built with simplicity, crew comfort, protection, and cost-effectiveness in mind, making use of internationally available driveline components for assured performance and parts availability.

With permanent 4×4 engaged, Springbuck is powered by a turbocharged diesel engine and carries a driver and 10 personnel.

The Springbuck vehicle family comprises standard (SD), heavy duty (HD) and extra duty (XD) versions. Performance, payload and protection increases on each successive model.

SHERP vehicles

DCD Protected Mobility is the official distributor of SHERP vehicles in Africa. The SHERP amphibious utility vehicle is comfortable on most surfaces and can overcome difficult natural obstacles. This makes it suitable for use by specialists such as geologists, oil workers and rescue agencies. It is also useful for fishermen, hunters, extreme drivers and travellers.







The UN World Food Program (WFP) utilises SHERP vehicles in its fight against hunger in several countries around the world