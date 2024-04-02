CSIR develops firepower upgrade package for Mamba APCs

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has developed a firepower enhancement package for the Mamba armoured personnel carrier (APC), which is being used by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for peacekeeping operations.

The package focuses on the Mk II and Mk III versions of the APC, which was found to have its gunner, radiator, and wheels exposed.

The CSIR-developed package adds a manually operated turret to the roof of the Mamba, and a ballistically protected grille.

The turret provides a 360-degree arc of fire for the gunner (this was previously restricted), with 36 indexing points (one every ten degrees). The turret also provides protection to the gunner from the sides, while a collapsible canvas roof provides weather protection. As it interfaces with existing SANDF weapon mounts, the turret can accept standard SANDF-utilised weapons like 7.62 and 12.7 mm machineguns. A sling seat is adjustable according to gunner height. In total, the turret weighs 320 kg.

During development, the CSIR tested the enhancements, and this included putting the vehicle under stress to ensure the new grille did not impede airflow to the radiator.

The CSIR said the SANDF took delivery of a number of the Mamba upgrade packages in 2022, and the upgraded vehicles have been seen in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where they are serving with the United Nations peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO) and Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC).

In early February, a convoy of five Mambas with the new turrets was seen taking part in the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), along with a couple of Land Cruisers and a Mfezi ambulance. One of the Land Cruisers was fitted with additional armour and a ZSU-23-2 cannon on the rear.

The CSIR has developed several upgrades and enhancements for armoured vehicles, such as an optically-based gunshot and missile detection system, panoramic surveillance system, and cost-effective modular add-on armour package to protect armoured vehicles against explosive attacks, especially by explosively formed projectiles, also known as shaped charges.