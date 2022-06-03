CSANDF to provide KZN humanitarian aid update

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF), mainly in the shape of SA Army units from the engineer and infantry formations, lead the way in rebuilding flood-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal.

In addition to what can be termed “extraordinary duties” assisting communities, villages, towns and people, soldiers and sappers showed their humanitarian side by dipping into own pockets to provide food, blankets and other much-needed goods to those left homeless in the wake of torrential rain and floods.

The goodwill gesture was not confined to military personnel on the ground in KwaZulu-Natal with directorates at SA Army headquarters in Dequar Road, Salvokop, Pretoria also digging into their pockets – and pantries. A similar effort by personnel at SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) and those based at Area Military Health Unit, Eastern Cape, saw more donated goods going to KwaZulu-Natal.

Elements of 6, 14 and 15 SA Infantry (SAI) battalions were among those who went the extra mile to provide fellow South Africans with essentials during the rebuild and rehabilitation of KwaZulu-Natal.

This coming Tuesday (7 June) Chief of the SANDF General Rudzani Maphwanya will be at Army Support Base (ASB) in Durban to brief media on what, when, where and how the South African military has – and is – responding to the Operation Chariot instruction to help KwaZulu-Natal back on its feet in terms of infrastructure (officially) and humanitarian aid (as fellow South African citizens).

The general will, an advisory has it, provide information on “foodstuffs, clothing, stationery and essential hygiene products gathered” by the SANDF. Maphwanya will also give distribution details as well as an update on other humanitarian aid.







State-owned defence and security acquisition agency Armscor will also be doing its bit in KwaZulu-Natal next week a spokesman told defenceWeb assisting with “humanitarian aid to displaced families”.