Cocaine worth R15 million found on vessel in Richards Bay port

Blocks of cocaine with a street value of R15 million were found on a vessel travelling from Colombia at the Richards Bay Port of Entry on Monday.

Hawks spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said the vessel was importing iron to South Africa but was also carrying drugs.

“Hawks members from Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation working together with external stakeholders, King Cetshwayo District Task Team, Richards Bay ORS, Local Criminal Record Centre, South African Revenue Services Customs, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Transnet Port Terminal Security and private security company seized blocks of cocaine at Richards Bay Port of Entry.”

“A search was conducted upon arrival of the vessel and during the search blocks of cocaine to the street value of R15 million were found.”

