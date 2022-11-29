CMN delivers Ocean Eagle patrol boat to Angola

French shipyard Constructions Mécaniques de Normandie (CMN) has delivered an Ocean Eagle 43 trimaran patrol boat to the Angolan Navy, some years after supplying three HSI 32 patrol craft as part of a 495 million euro deal.

CMN announced the delivery last week, noting that the Ocean Eagle 43 is an advanced patrol trimaran designed for long-range surveillance missions, including search and rescue, monitoring of the marine environment, surveillance of exclusive economic and fishing zones, and more.

Mer et Marine reports the vessel was handed over on 19 November in Toulon, where the vessel had concluded its sea trials. It was built at the iXblue shipyard in La Ciotat, to which CMN subcontracts the hull manufacture. The vessel was outfitted by iXblue, with the assistance of CMN.

The vessel is the first of three Ocean Eagles ordered by Angola, Mer et Marine reports. These are being acquired under a 495 million euro deal signed in 2016 with United Arab Emirates-based Privinvest, which at the time announced it would establish a shipyard in Angola and supply several naval vessels. Privinvest has facilities and shipyards in a number of countries including France (CMN), Germany (German Naval Yards Kiel) and the Middle East.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the 2016 deal included three HSI 32 patrol craft, which were delivered in 2019, and a long range offshore patrol vessel and a short range patrol vessel from France.

Angola has been expanding its small navy in recent times and in December 2015 ordered new equipment from Italy, including two patrol boats, radars and six helicopters (four AW139s and two A109Ks). The 7.3 million euro patrol boat order was placed with Whitehead Sistemi Subacquei, part of Finmeccanica (Leonardo).

Recent Angolan Navy deliveries include four Super Dvora Mk III patrol craft, which were ordered from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in 2015 and delivered in 2016. A Cessna Citation jet was delivered in 2017 after being modified to maritime patrol configuration in Israel (this included fitment of a Seaspray radar). In 2018 Angola ordered three C295 aircraft from Spain – two will be specifically equipped for maritime surveillance and one for transport missions.







The Ocean Eagle is also in service with Mozambique, which in September 2013 signed a controversial 200 million euro deal with CMN to build three Ocean Eagle 43s, three HSI 32 interceptors and 24 fishing vessels over a two year period.