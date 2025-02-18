Centauri and Mersad team up to bring down the drone threat

Recent conflicts, notably in the Ukraine, have shown the increasing use of attack drones that are posing a serious threat to military forces and their equipment.

South African defence company Centauri has partnered with UAE-based Mersad Technologies to display an innovative solution at IDEX 2025 this week.

The Centauri TriAD system was developed in South Africa to be integrated on armoured vehicles, naval vessels or in static positions where it can protect airfields, military bases and key installations. Being compact and light weight, it can fit even on light vehicles.

According to Dr Nahyan Al Mansoori, chairman of Mersad Technologies, the Centauri TriAD drone protection system is both very effective and arguably one of the most cost-effective available.

“Many other anti-drone systems on the market are prohibitively expensive, but defence forces are left with very little choice,” he said. “I’m confident the Centauri system is the best comprehensive option to consider, especially as it will significantly decrease the cost to take down drones.”

Gert Rossouw, Centauri chief executive officer, explained that the Centauri TriAD system makes use of kinetic and sensor-based technologies to detect, track, and neutralise incoming drones with high accuracy and efficiency.

“The system uses radio frequency identification (RF-ID) and radar to detect incoming drones from a distance,” he said. “Optical sensors then visually confirm and track the drone’s movement, followed by an assessment of the threat level. Depending on the range and the tactical scenario, the target is then engaged and eliminated.”

The Centauri TriAD system is based on the company’s proven CRx-30 ROWS (remotely operated weapon station) that fires 30 x 113 mm programmable air-burst ammunition.

“Broadly speaking, the TriAD operator starts firing at an incoming attack drone – or drone swarm – when the tracking system determines a high take-down probability of, say 80%,” Rossouw explained. “As the weapon fires the programmable 30 x 113 mm ammunition in short bursts at the very high rate of 30 rounds per second, it creates a web of steel at successive intervals ahead of the approaching drone, thereby destroying it.”

The TriAD’s effective range starts at 2 000 metres, but a higher kill rate is achieved at closer range.

In addition to the main weapon three Centauri MB6-40 multi-barrel grenade launcher systems provide a further layer of protection. This complementary weapon suite launches volleys of 40 x 51 mm medium-velocity (MV) grenades for a close-in protective virtual dome above the weapon station.

The MV ammunition has an effective range of 900 m, but it offers protection as close as 50 m against the enemy drone attack.

“Mersad Technologies has partnered with Centauri for their extensive experience in the conceptualising, design and development of military products for the international defence industry,” Al Mansoori stated. “Besides a full range of mechanical and electronic design services, Centauri specialises in weapon and turret systems, all of which complements our own offerings.”

At IDEX this week, Mersad Technologies is also displaying a range of other weapon systems and related equipment.