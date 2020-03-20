CACI awarded $249 million contract to support US military’s Africa Command

US company CACI International has been awarded a six-year contract worth up to $249 million to provide operational, planning and training support to US Africa Command, marking the first time it has worked directly with Africom.

CACI announced the issuing of the task order on 16 March, saying it covers high-level mission expertise to Africom and its commands as well as partners.

“CACI experts, located both at Africom headquarters in Germany and across Africa, will assist the command with planning and executing peacetime, crisis, and contingency operations. CACI will also use collaboration tools and techniques to increase efficiency and effectiveness.”

The contract represents new work for CACI. “CACI will draw upon its successful performance on similar military support programs…to assist Africom in completing its missions and mitigating risk. For example, CACI’s will improve mission execution, reduce costs, and minimize operational risks. CACI will also help Africom improve its communications and decision making,” CACI said.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This contract represents new business for our company with a new customer, demonstrating CACI is prepared to support US servicemembers around the globe.”

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr JP (Jack) London said, “CACI is ready to support all of our national security customers, including Africom, in their missions of protecting and advancing US interests at home and abroad.”

In September 2019, CACI secured a task order worth $197 million to support the critical surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for the US Army. The company will offer technical and training solutions for operational mission support to assist US and NATO forces deployed abroad over the next four years.

Also in September, CACI was awarded a five-year task order, with a ceiling value of $443 million, to support the US Army in responding to commercial based technology threats.

In July last year, CACI was awarded a large contract that included support for Africom. The $645 million task order was to provide end-user support and information technology (IT) services to US European Command (EUCOM), Africa Command and Africom’s Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) over a five-year period.







CACI International describes itself as a multinational professional services and information technology company, providing services to many branches of the US federal government including defence, homeland security, intelligence, and healthcare. It lists its areas of expertise as C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance), engineering services, enterprise IT and mission support. CACI employs 23 000 people around the world.