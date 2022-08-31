Brief Cape Town visit for USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

In what is becoming a regular destination, a United States Navy Lewis B Puller-class Expeditionary Mobile Base (ESB) assigned to US Africa Command (AFRICOM) arrived in Cape Town on Monday 29 August for a scheduled port visit.

Arriving from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where she marked the first port visit by a US Navy ship in more than a decade, USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) is visiting Cape Town for the third time in 18 months. Whilst the previous three-week port visit in September last year included a period for maintenance and repair, this time the visit is only for a short three days.

“Our frequent stops in South Africa showcase our dedication to our South African counterparts as we work on issues of mutual interest and maritime security within the region,” said Captain Chad Graham, commanding officer of Hershel “Woody” Williams. “We look forward to continuing to build upon the already great relationship between the United States and South Africa.”

Whilst the visit may be brief, this allows for the a restock of fuel, the re-supply of fresh fruit, vegetables and other consumables whilst also allowing for the rotation of crew.

However, the opportunity was still taken for South African government and military leaders to visit the large vessel. With a design derived from a commercial tanker, the flight deck is the third largest in the US Navy, after aircraft carriers and LHDs (Landing Helicopter Docks). Whilst no helicopters are currently aboard the vessel, she is carrying a number of Aerosonde unmanned aerial vehicles.

Having been commissioned into the US Navy on 7 March 2020, USS Hershel “Woody” Williams is designed to support special forces missions, counter-piracy/smuggling operations, maritime security operations and mine clearance, as well as humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions. She is the first warship permanently assigned to the US Africa Command area of responsibility.

USS Hershel “Woody” Williams departs Cape Town on 31 August to continue on her circumnavigation of Africa.





