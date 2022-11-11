Border safeguarding budget used to cover SANDF flood relief costs in KZN

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) had to allocate R230 million from its border safeguarding budget to cover expenses incurred in flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year.

This is according to a Parliamentary question posed by the African National Congress’s Madipoane Refiloe Moremadi Mothapo, who asked Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise about the challenges that faced the SANDF during the Operation Chariot humanitarian assistance deployment following April’s devastating flooding in Durban and surrounding areas.

Modise replied that as Operation Chariot was unfunded, the Border Safeguarding budget was utilised and expenditure as of 12 Aug 2022 amounted to R230 042 001.

Modise added that SANDF capabilities were committed on various other tasks “and could not be mobilised within the required time frame,” and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) could not clearly prioritise tasks, hence a delay in commencement of critical support.

Another issue was that the SANDF does not have sufficient or serviceable construction vehicles and equipment to effectively render such disaster relief support, Modise stated.

In spite of these challenges, the SANDF managed to authorise the deployment of up to 10 000 soldiers for flood relief and humanitarian assistance from late April to mid-September. This deployment saw engineers, infantrymen and women alongside Works Formation artisans work in parallel with SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) professionals. The SA Air Force (SAAF) provided much-appreciated logistic support in the form of helicopters and light transport aircraft to move all manner of supplies where needed.

In the immediate aftermath of the floods, soldiers cleared clogged roads and storm water drainage of mud and debris before rebuilding damaged roads and bridges, and clearing beaches. Engineers provided potable water, with portable water purification and sachet plants set up in strategic areas to ensure people were also to use water without fear of falling ill.







The SANDF also raised money and donated blankets, groceries, water bottles, stationery and other items to flood victims.