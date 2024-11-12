BMA seeking boarding/reaction boats

The Border Management Authority (BMA) is looking to acquire ten boarding/reaction boats as well as trailers and launching dollies, with Armscor issuing a tender for the new vessels.

Bid ENLS/2024/103 calls for ten boats, six road transport trailers, ten launching dollies, ten cradles, and four sets of boarding equipment. It is also seeking training and documentation as well as support for 24 months.

The boats, with a length no greater than nine metres, need to be built in South Africa and adhere to South African Maritime Safety Authority and other regulations. The successful bidder needs to have build similar vessels within the last ten years and supply a boat for testing (the boats need to be based on a proven existing design).

The bid document states the boats will be deployed for coastline protection and boarding missions within the territorial zone of South Africa (up to 12 nautical miles offshore). “The only threat identified and addressed in this specification is the environmental conditions which the RB/BB will be exposed to.”

The boats will be deployed around places like Saldanha Bay, Cape Town, Mossel Bay, Gqeberha, East London, Durban, Richards Bay, Gansbaai, Coffee Bay, and Hermanus. As such, they will need to conduct operations in sea states up to 4, in day and night conditions.

Sprint speed is specified as 40 knots in sea state 2 when fully fuelled and loaded with two crew and six passengers. Endurance needs to be at least four hours, and the boats need to return home safely on one engine. Full load displacement should not exceed four tons, excluding crew.

Operational life expectancy needs to be at least 15 years, with a hull of glass reinforced plastic/composite or marine grade aluminium. Other requirements are the six passenger seats need to be removeable for additional deck space; the boats be powered by two Yamaha outboard engines; and be fitted with a searchlight, electronic chart display system, VHF radios, GPS and Furuno radar. Boarding equipment will comprise a boarding ladder and a telescoping placing pole for boarding.

Tender ENLS/2024/103 opened on 19 September, with bids closing on 18 November 2024.

BMA Commissioner Dr Mike Masiapato said earlier this year that BMA Coastal Guard units have been deployed to eight sites along the South African coastline, with an initial personnel strength of 50.

The Coast Guards have been deployed at the various maritime ports of entry (main harbours like Durban, Cape Town and Gqeberha) and are also protecting marine resources. “Coast Guards conduct maritime border law enforcement functions such as preventing and combating of human trafficking and the illegal movement of vessels,” the BMA said.

The BMA added that, “the role of the Maritime Border Guards will not clash with that of the SA Navy of border safeguarding and defending the territorial integrity of South Africa.”

The BMA has cooperation agreements in place with the South African National Defence Force, South African Police Service (SAPS) and SA Revenue Service (SARS) to strengthen the safeguarding of the country’s borders, with the SANDF responsible for monitoring vulnerable sections of the borderline.

The Border Management Authority is getting a range of new equipment for its border guards. Funding from the Criminal Asset Recovery Account (CARA) is being used to acquire “critical security and ICT equipment,” which includes unmanned aerial systems, body cameras, and speed boats, with procurement being done through Armscor. Tenders have already been issued for gloves, body armour, and other kit.