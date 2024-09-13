Big presence and new products for Hensoldt at AAD 2024

Defence and security electronics company Hensoldt is gearing up to showcase its latest solutions – including several new products – at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) Expo from 18 to 22 September.

At Air Force Base Waterkloof next week, Hensoldt will present its latest spectrum dominance, optronics and radar technologies, highlighting the company’s local design and manufacturing capabilities.

“With solutions exported to over 45 countries, AAD provides a strategic platform to demonstrate Hensoldt South Africa’s global presence while showcasing its commitment to South Africa as a home country,” the company said.

This year, Hensoldt will introduce several key products at AAD, including the new ARGOS-15 airborne imaging system. Building on the success of the ARGOS-II, deployed on over 30 platforms worldwide, the new-generation ARGOS-15 represents a leap forward in electro-optical solutions for modern defence applications, Hensoldt said. “With its lightweight design, cutting-edge thermal imaging, low-light and SWIR (short-wave infrared) cameras, and advanced image fusion capabilities, the ARGOS-15 offers unmatched situational awareness in diverse operational environments,” Hensoldt stated.

Other highlights include a new COMINT (communications intelligence) automation engine (an advanced software-solution for advanced signal analysis across its entire electronic warfare product suite), Bushbaby 200 electro-optical system for land-based surveillance, LP21C and LP19D-6 laser rangefinders for reconnaissance and target acquisition, and a preview of the new DL-6000 datalink. The latter provides secure, real-time high definition video and telemetry data exchange between multiple platforms, and will be officially launch at IDEX 2025.

“These products demonstrate Hensoldt’s ability to provide best-in-class solutions for land, sea and air platforms, ensuring mission success and enhancing battlefield digitisation,” the company said.

With over 60 locally-developed products and a legacy of more than 50 years in South Africa, Hensoldt South Africa employs almost 800 people.

“AAD provides a platform to demonstrate how we translate local innovation into solutions that address the world’s evolving defence and security needs. At Hensoldt South Africa, we are proud to showcase our solutions that not only meet the highest global standards but also contribute significantly to South Africa’s defence industry and economy,” said Rynier van der Watt, Managing Director of Hensoldt South Africa.

In addition to its main stand (SPW15 on the flightline), HENSOLDT will host a Youth Development Programme (YDP) stand in Hangar 7, dedicated to raising awareness about careers in the defence industry and promoting STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education. The YDP team will host interactive activities for approximately 12 000 school learners, aiming to inspire the next generation of engineers, innovators and leaders in defence technology.