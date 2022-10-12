Back to the drawing board for Armscor asset sweating

Asset sweating efforts by Armscor have been nipped in the bud – as it were – by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise.

The State-owned defence and security acquisition agency resorts, unlike other State-owned entities (SOEs) which report to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Minister, in Modise’s Department of Defence and Military Veterans (DoDMV).

Its attempts to earn income from sources other than the traditional, including project management and facilities rental and utilisation, were first mooted by former chief executive Kevin Wakeford, in office from 2015 to 2019, in an effort to decrease reliance on the defence budget allocation.

He envisaged Armscor facilities, including property, housing a conference centre, boutique hotel and lodges on the Alkantpan and Gerotek facilities. Expressions of interest were called for but naught came of them.

Current chief executive Solomzi Mbada has not expounded on this topic in the latest Armscor annual report, tabled in Parliament in the last week of September, but the Erasmusrand headquartered SOE is seemingly keeping asset sweating on its agenda.

This is probably what prompted Tidimalo Legwase asking Modise about the “slow progress” of Armscor asset sweating and what is being done to speed it up and generate income.

A no-punches pulled written reply by Modise informs the African National Congress (ANC) North West public representative Armscor and the Department of Defence (DoD) have been “instructed” to review the model for maximum commercial potential from assets to generate income.

“It must benefit the state” and, in doing do, promote government objectives including effective, efficient and economic use of immovable assets. Other boxes Modise wants ticked are a reduction in the cost of service delivery and support of socio-economic objectives such as land reform, economic empowerment, poverty alleviation, job creation and “redistribution of wealth”.