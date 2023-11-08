Awards aplenty at MP gala function

Thirty-plus awards were presented in categories ranging from officer commanding and warrant officer to intelligence and “financial functionary” when the Military Police Division of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) honoured its own.

The gala awards evening for those entrusted with fighting crime across the services, divisions and formations of the national defence force and the Department of Defence (DoD) was held at the SA Army Infantry School in Oudtshoorn with the country’s top military cop, Provost Marshal General, Rear Admiral (JG) Mokgadi Maphoto, on hand.

He is reported by Leading Seaman Madonsela as telling the redcaps present they should always remember “a military police official may at any time, in any place perform any police functions which includes the prevention or combating of crime, investigation of any offence or alleged offences and/or maintenance of law and order”.

“This,” he said, “serves as a reminder of our reason for existence in the SANDF and Military Police”.

At the top of the awards pile was Colonel MM Swart from Northern Military Police Region who was named Best Officer Commanding in the Division with the Best Senior Staff Officer trophy going to Colonel Moganyaka of the Military Police Division.

Major AAM Maabela from Military Police School was named Best Wing Commander/Private Investigator Commander/Officer Commanding and Provost Marshal of Area Offices with the Best Senior Officer trophy going to Lieutenant Colonel CT Choeu from Military Police Division Headquarters. The Best Junior Officer award went to Captain MG Mthembu from Northern Military Police Region.

Best Master Warrant Officer was Master Warrant Officer RI Nkopane from Northern Military Police Region with the Best Warrant Officer award going to Senior Warrant Officer AR Wesinyane of Military Police Division Headquarters.

In the non-commissioned officer (NCO) ranks Staff Sergeant MA Ramolefe of Northern Military Police Region was named best senior with best junior going to Leading Seaman WM Hlatswayo of Southern Military Police Region.

Other awards presented were for logistic support, human resources, warder/warden, archive and exhibit clerk, traffic duties, sports administration and personality as well as one for the best Public Service Act (PSA) person of the year.

All told the Provost Marshal presented 34 awards.