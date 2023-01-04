ASIS Boats to Cote d’Ivoire for maritime law enforcement

United Arab Emirates (UAE) company ASIS Boats is delivering custom-built patrol boats to Cote d’Ivoire.

The boat-builder said the Affaires Maritimes et Portuaires Ivoiriennes, the Ivorian Maritime and Port Affairs maritime law enforcement agency, asked if ASIS could supply a police boat to perform tasks related not only to protecting coastal borders and ports but also conducting search and rescue missions along the rivers of the tropical country, where flooding is a constant hazard.

ASIS Boats built two 7.6m rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) using a marine grade aluminium hull and deck for Cote d’Ivoire, coupled with a protective Orca Hypalon 1670 Dtex collar to keep the boats steady and allow for a smoother ride, the company said.

Each boat is fitted with two 350 litre marine grade aluminium fuel tanks for a total capacity of 700 litres, offering an operational endurance of up to 10 hours.

Navigation and communication systems include a multifunctional display chart plotter, WiFi connectivity, night vision cameras, VHF radio, marine radar scanner and Garmin GPSMAP marine GPS chart plotter.

ASIS Boats told defenceWeb in December the two boats were shipped from the company’s factory and were on en route to Cote d’Ivoire.

Headquartered in the United States (US) and the UAE, ASIS Boats designs and manufactures rigid hull inflatable boats and inflatables for law enforcement, search and rescue, military and other roles, with a target market of the US, Europe, Africa, the Far East, South America and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2006 as a turnkey service provider.

Its GRP military boat range is offered in lengths from four to 12 metres while its aluminium range goes from seven to 12.5 metres and its fully inflatables range from 2.8 to 6 metres in length. All are manufactured at ASIS Boats’ 11 000 square metre ISO 9001, 14001, and 18001 certified facility.

All boats are built under prevailing highest international standards whether for the European or American market, ASIS Boats said. Dyneema ballistic protection panels can be fitted for protection of critical vessel and crew areas and weapon system mounts can be integrated.

ASIS Boats lists customers in 80 countries around the world. Military customers include the Brazilian Armed Forces, Royal Brunei Police Force, Portugal Maritime Police, Mauritius National Coast Guard, Bahrain Defence Force, Romanian Naval Forces, Seychelles Coast Guard, Spanish Navy, Tanzanian Naval Command, DRC Republican Guard, Bangladesh Navy, Lebanon Internal Security Forces, Maryland Police, Kenyan Navy and US Navy.

A recent customer was Nigeria, which acquired four boats for its Navy delivered in August 2022. One is a 6.5m RHIB, while the other three are aluminium-hulled boats 7.6 m. Twin 150 hp outboard engines give a top speed of 86 km/h. ASIS expects to deliver more RHIBs to the Nigerian Navy in 2023.





