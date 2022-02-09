ASB business centre opens in Thaba Tshwane

The SA Army Support Base (ASB) Garrison in Thaba Tshwane now boasts its own business centre offering services to soldiers and the wider community.

The centre was officially taken into use by Brigadier General Mafihlwase Mkhize, ASB Garrison General Officer Commanding, and adds another SA Army base to those already providing certain services and products to soldiers and local residents.

The Thaba Tshwane “business centre” will, according to Trooper Sakhumuzi Dlamini, provide hair (for men and women) and beauty and laundry services as well as being home to a massage parlour and an internet café. The services on offer are available at no charge to soldiers “living in” at Thaba Tshwane’s Gerbera and Albertina Sisulu messes and can be used by residents of the Tshwane metro’s military suburb at “a fair price”.

The centre is named the General MJ (Mzikayise) Tyhalisi Business Centre after the GOC SA Army Support Formation and joins at least four other SA Army units and bases where products and services, once seen as the prerogative of the private sector, are now in-house.

ASB Johannesburg is running a beauty academy in co-operation with the Gauteng provincial department of social development where it was reported last year, training in various aspects of hair and nail care and general beauty care was underway. Trainees are housed in refurbished bungalows once home to 21 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion, now based at Doornkop.







Support Formation bases in Gauteng and Western Cape have bakeries on site to provide fresh bread for units they are home to. The landward force reported last year that the bakeries were part of an initiative to make the largest component of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) more self-sufficient in terms of ration supplies. In addition to baking bread for the troops, the on-base bakeries also supply other “customers” in the form of police and local residents.