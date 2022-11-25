Army personnel commended for commitment

This week’s oversight visit to military bases and facilities in an around Bloemfontein brought to the forefront the commitment of young men and women in uniform and their contribution.

After a call on the SA Army mobilisation centre at De Brug, Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV) co-chair Cyril Xaba said by way of a statement the “exuberance and energy” exhibited by soldiers and other musterings was commendable. He urged the centre’s officer commanding to ensure the skill and enthusiasm is not lost to the wider SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

As is so often the case with oversight visits and presentations to the PCMDV, one of two Parliamentary committees tasked with defence oversight, insufficient funding again was raised and found to be a major pothole – to use a South African comparison. In this regard Xaba praised the work ethic of those based at the mobilisation centre saying “they’ve turned seemingly declared unusable prime mission equipment (PME) usable with little funding”.

PCDMV members heard concerns from officers at the centre regarding parts availability to keep vehicles working. They were told “sooner or later” the stock of vehicles being stripped for usable parts will “run out”. Xaba’s committee recommends the SANDF, and at De Brug the SA Army in particular, increase “internal capabilities and be self-reliant”.







The funding issue was named as a problem when it comes to filling civilian posts at De Brug. There are currently 78 vacant posts for Public Service Act (PSA) employees at the centre which handles deployment preparations for, among others, units selected for continental duty as part of MONUSCO, the United Nations (UN) mission in DR Congo, where South African infantrymen and women are integral to the three country Force Intervention Brigade (FIB).