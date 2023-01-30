Army College welcomes 2023 junior command and staff course

The class of 2023 in the junior command and staff course (JCSC) met their “principal” – SA Army College Commandant Colonel Bhekisile Mathonsi – for the first time last week ahead of work proper starting at the Thaba Tshwane tertiary education and training institute.

She welcomed the 317 students in the Thaba Tshwane town hall, about a kilometre south of the college campus, telling them they should “relish” the opportunity to grow and learn as senior officers.

Apart from a majority of SA Army officers up to and including majors, this year’s JCSC class has an international flavour with officers from Botswana, India, Namibia, Pakistan, Tanzania and India attending.

“The course is ordinarily packaged to train senior officers on the rank level of major in the theory of command and management of landward forces at a tactical level during peace and war times,” Major Marumo Machete of Defence Corporate Communication (DCC) reported on the welcoming ceremony.

Mathonsi told the 2023 JCSC course to take their studies seriously, show a high level of commitment and discipline and successfully complete the programme. In turn Army College would do “all in its abilities and powers” to provides the necessary guidelines and support to enable students to reach the required competence levels.

She cautioned students against anti-social behaviour including racism and tribalism.

“The Army College will not tolerate racism, tribalism and any form of squabbles amongst students. There is no place for that here,” the Commandant warned the Class of 2023.

“You are senior officers and we expect you to know exactly what behaviour is unacceptable,” she said, warning those who transgressed the norms of good military behaviour will not go unpunished.







Army College is the SA Army senior training institution tasked with qualifying selected senior military practitioners of the country’s landward forces and those of friendly armed forces in the theory of command and management of forces – during peace and war times – with the focus on capabilities at a tactical level of war, Machete reported for the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).