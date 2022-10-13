Army careers expo targets MSDs

That the next SA National Defence Force (SANDF) military skills development (MSD) intake is scheduled for 2024 did not deter the landward force from a recruitment drive in Kimberley this month (October).

The SA Army, with a considerable presence in the Northern Cape capital, including its primary training unit for MSD recruits, 3 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion, used the AR Abass Stadium for its annual recruitment drive.

Officially the MSD Careers Expo, the event coincided with an extended army command cadre conference in the city with the majority of senior SA Army officers, including Chief, Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, making time to attend.

School pupils and other younger Kimberly community members “disillusioned” with poor prospects after completing their secondary school studies were, in the words of Lieutenant Colonel Lisa Sipriano and Second Lieutenant Daniel Maluleke, attending for valuable information about SA Army careers.

On the eradication of unemployment and poverty component of the landward force’s mandate, Chief Director: Corporate Services, Major General Rene Mercuur, told those present MSD is a system supporting the human resource renewal strategy of the Department of Defence (DoD) “let alone the feeder system to support SANDF rejuvenation”.

The two-star is quoted as telling those in the stadium: “As the SA Army we are entrusted with a mammoth responsibility of protecting our country from armed forces of enemies during war and it does not just end there. We have a variety of missions in addition to our primary mission to defend the country and its Interests.”

She referred to the landward force’s involvement in humanitarian assistance, proof of which was deployment and utilisation of soldiers, from engineers through to infantry and Works Formation personnel, in KwaZulu-Natal after torrential rain caused widespread flooding earlier this year.

In March just on two thousand successful MSD recruits reported for basic military training (BMT) at the air force, army, military health service and navy. This first phase is now complete and the new airmen and women, military medics, sailors and soldiers are being trained in specialist musterings, ranging from chefs to firefighters and combat troops. Once this is complete they will be assigned to units for the remainder of their two years’ service.







The size of the MSD intake has decreased along with the defence budget and DoD human resource practitioners have to wade through thousands of applications to whittle numbers – and eligible candidates – to acceptable levels.