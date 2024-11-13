Armscor seeking fast ferry boats for Special Forces

The South African Special Forces are looking to acquire two fast ferry boats, with Armscor issuing a tender for these on their behalf.

Bid EWSD/2024/111, issued on 11 October, states that 4 Special Forces Regiment requires two fast ferries, one trailer, and two cradles to transport passengers to and from the jetties at Langebaan, Flamingo and Donkergat and also to support training activities in the Langebaan lagoon.

Each vessel should not exceed ten metres in length and must be powered by two Yamaha 200 hp engines for a maximum speed of at least 30 knots when fully fuelled and loaded with two crew and eight passengers plus luggage. The fast ferries need to be able to operate in conditions up to sea state 4 and be able to get home safely on one engine in sea state 3 conditions.

The vessels must be based on a well proven existing design and feature a deep V hull as well as an extended semi-closed canopy for weather protection. The hull and canopy need to be made of glass-reinforced plastic and/or marine grade aluminium. Fuel tanks must contain at least 400 litres of fuel. Other requirements are the fitment of a searchlight and Furuno Plotter with GPS and Map View. No communications systems are required.

Bids close on 18 November.

The Special Forces has acquired other workboats in recent years, notably taking delivery of two 11 metre long workboats from Veecraft Marine in 2017 to support their activities on the Langebaan lagoon. The boats were acquired to provide support for diving operations as well as the servicing of anchor buoys. Three years later, in 2020, Veecraft delivered a 20 metre workboat, Inkanyamba, to the Special Forces. In November 2022, Veecraft Marine as well as Nautic South Africa were placed into voluntary liquidation and their assets sold off.