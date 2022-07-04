Armscor names third legal beagle to executive committee

An outsider looking at the Armscor executive committee could be forgiven for thinking he or she had stumbled on the website of a legal practice in view of four of the seven-strong committee boasting law and legal qualifications.

The newest addition to the committee, announced internally and posted on the Armscor website, is Meshack Teffo. His title is Group Executive: Acquisition and Supply Chain Management. His areas of expertise are listed as governance, legal/risk and compliance, strategic leadership and management. Teffo’s academic qualifications, according to the site, are a Masters in Law, a BA (Law), an LLB and a diploma in Higher Tax Law.

His time at Armscor, the State-owned defence and security acquisition agency in Minister Thandi Modise’s Department of Defence and Military Veterans (DoDMV), started 19 years ago as a legal advisor. Three years later, in 2006, Teffo was named head of legal services, going on to become Executive Manager: Corporate Compliance in 2017.

He is, according to Armscor, no stranger in the defence landscape. He was “extensively involved in assisting various Armscor departments to comply with applicable policies and regulations” as well as “bringing a wealth of experience working with key stakeholders to transform the South African defence industry”.

Other Armscor Exco members holding legal qualifications are chief executive Solomzi Mbada (B Juris; BA Honours MAP, seemingly management advancement programme, LLB and LLM); Ndomzi Mvambo (B Juris, LLB, MAP and an advanced diploma in project management) and NB Senne (B Juris, LLB and the Society of Advocates bar exam). They hold group executive titles with specific responsibility, apart from CEO Mbada, for corporate support (Mvambo) and business assurance (Senne). Teffo is now part of Armscor’s senior in-house working committee responsible for the major acquisition portfolio and its associated supply chain management.

In another senior personnel move, Hentie van Rensburg moved from Simon’s Town to Pretoria for an unnamed position at Armscor head office to “provide vital expertise on strategic assignments”.







His former position as dockyard executive manager is temporarily in the hands of Mpho Peecha. An internal Armscor notice has it he has the “requisite technical knowledge and extensive experience in business development and stakeholder management”.