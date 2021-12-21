Armscor holds capability demonstration

Armscor used its Gerotek facility west of Pretoria to show its capabilities – both in terms of products and services – for civilian and defence applications under the banner of “celebrating innovation and technology excellence in defence and beyond”.

In addition to Gerotek showing its specialist vehicle testing and associated facilities, the Alkantpan test range and the Simon’s Town dockyard used 3D photography to show their unique capabilities. Other Armscor divisions on site at Gerotek were the Institute for Maritime Technology (IMT), Flamengro, Ergotech and Protechnik Laboratories.

Apart from showcasing what the State-owned defence and security acquisition company is and does, the capability demonstration was staged to identify collaboration opportunities with “strategic partners”, position Armscor as a gateway to defence solution and “realise the revenue generating objective”.

Welcoming guests at the Pretoria West facility late last month, Armscor chief executive Solomzi Mbada said the SOC was “pivotal in capacitating the defence force with defence materiel to execute its duties”. Armscor did this because, he said, it delivers quality solutions based on requirements using acquisition and research expertise.

“Our research and development domain has become in essence one of our core businesses as it provides the scientific research fast becoming our cornerstone towards our sustainability,” Mbada said.

“These technologies are not only used for military purposes: other governments, agencies and sectors of the economy: the intelligence and police services, Home Affairs and even Sea Fisheries have all experienced optimal efficiency by accessing capabilities modified to suit their environments,” he told military attaches, senior officers from the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Command Council and South African defence industry representatives.