Armscor facing major funding shortfall

Armscor is faced with a major reduction in funding due to South Africa’s reduced defence budget, and this is affecting its ongoing projects, the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV) has heard. This also results in knock-on effects for the local defence industry.

On 16 July, Wilhelm Janse van Rensburg, Joint Standing Committee on Defence researcher, briefed a Committee meeting on the revised budgetary outlook for Armscor. The PCDMV also heard reports on the revised Department of Defence, Castle Control Board and Department of Military Veterans budgets.

Janse van Rensburg told the committee that while Armscor does generate its own income, it remains largely reliant on a state allocation, which comes in the form of a transfer from the Department of Defence (DoD). “As part of cost cutting measures across departments in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the transfer from the DoD to Armscor has been decreased by approximately R120 million. The original financial planning was set on a transfer of R1.241 billion to Armscor. This has since been reduced to R1.136 billion.”

Armscor projected the following reductions in its funding: Transfer of payments reduction: R120 million; Income from sales reduction: R86 million; Finance income reduction: R37.8 million; Other income reduction: R15 million.

“Based on the revised income projections, the financial position of the various Armscor divisions will also be negatively affected. While the Armscor Group originally projected a net surplus of R700 000 for 2020/21, a reduction in funding, sales and other income will likely see this reduced to a deficit of R243.3 million.”

As a result, Armscor Corporate (including Acquisition) moves from a projected surplus of R2.4 million to a projected deficit of R141.8 million; Armscor Research and Development will increase its deficit from a projected deficit of R1.9 million to R92.7 million; and the Armscor Dockyard moves from a projected surplus of R0.3 million to a projected deficit of R8.9 million.

Armscor is taking several steps to limit the shortfall in funding and this includes no salary increases for 2020/21, which is likely to save R48 million; no performance remuneration for 2020/21, which is likely to save R41 million; the reduction of operating costs by 5%, which is likely to save R17 million; voluntary severance packages; and retrenchments if transfer payments are reduced in following years. These proposals, however, have still to be approved by the Armscor Board.

Projects affected

Armscor warned that the coronavirus is impacting on projects as suppliers are affected by lockdown measures and import restrictions. “Armscor expressed significant concern around its future financial status, specifically given the decreasing number of projects managed by the Group. This relates directly to the reduction in funding of the Special Defence Account (SDA). The number of projects has decreased significantly in recent years. Of further concern is the lack of projects in outlying years,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Since 2014/15 there has been a gradual decrease in Armscor projects per year, going from more than 60 in that year to 55 in 2017/18, less than 20 in 2020/21 and zero in 2021/22.

Armscor highlighted serious project financial risks and noted that the capital budget allocation from National Treasury has been reduced to zero from the 2021/22 financial year onward and a number of capital acquisition projects have been contracted without funding from the Strategic Capital Acquisition Master Plan (SCAMP). Significant projects with no SCAMP funding during 2021/22 onwards include Project Hoefyster, Project Hotel and Project Biro (for infantry combat vehicles, a hydrographic survey vessel and three inshore patrol vessels respectively).

In addition to these projects being affected, Armscor noted the severe impact of the reduction in defence spend on the indigenous defence industry. The reduction in defence spend is resulting in the loss of capability and capacity in the industry, jobs and strategic capabilities to the South African National Defence Force.

Other consequences are a reduction in the competitive edge of the local industry and reduced capability of the SANDF due to obsolete and technologically aged equipment, and an inability to properly maintain critical systems such as aircraft and vehicles.

Given the expected economic constraints over the next few years, the PCDMV encouraged Armscor to maintain austerity measures and to find additional means of cost saving and increasing revenue generation.

The Committee said it is concerned about the potential lack of funding for major acquisition projects, including Biro, Hotel and Hoefyster, and there is also concern over the potential impact of a lack of funding for such projects on Denel. Armscor has orders to the value of R4.3 billion with Denel, which is 42% of its order book.







The Committee recommended Armscor engage with Treasury and other roleplayers on the future funding of ongoing projects and encouraged Armscor and Denel to continue deliberations and to find solutions for the management of the R4.3 billion order book currently with Denel. “The Committee specifically urges Denel to ensure timely and cost-effective delivery on paid projects,” it said.